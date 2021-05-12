Eid Mubarak to the nation

The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago would like to take the opportunity to wish Eid Mubarak to the Islamic community and to the whole nation on this occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
This blessed day marks the end of a month of austere fasting, known as the holy month of Ramadan.
As we are unable to worship and feast together as a community this year, the National Trust chose to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr by offering the nation a free virtual tour of the iconic Jinnah Memorial Mosque located on the Eastern Main Road in St Joseph.
You are invited to take this virtual tour as we celebrate the architecture of this sacred space, and learn more about the work of our forefathers that led to the establishment of this house of worship.
To connect to the virtual tour, please visit the National Trust Facebook and Instagram pages. In addition, be sure to join our online lecture by Dr Halima Kassim, who will speak about the development of the Muslim community in T&T.
This takes place on Thursday, May 27, and the Zoom link will be shared on the Trust’s social media platforms.
At the National Trust, we strive to safeguard our sacred spaces of historic value, and this magnificent mosque is a cherished representation of Islamic-built heritage.
It is currently represented on the National Heritage Asset Register.
The National Trust encourages one and all to safely enjoy their Eid holiday and remember, if you have a sacred space that is of historic value that you feel should be recognised for posterity, please reach out to the Trust at info@nationaltrust.tt or visit our website to complete a nomination form.
Graeme Suite
business development and marketing coordinator
National Trust of T&T