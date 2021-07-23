I refer to the recent story on the eight children in Longdenville, Chaguanas, with no birth certificates and who have never attended school.
I am sure many persons reading this Express story (by Carolyn Kissoon) would have been moved to tears, and would keep asking: how could this happen in this day and age?
There is an institutional system in place to address their situation very early, but obviously it is not working effectively.
Firstly, there is a system of village council and community councils in place that would have notice of a situation like this.
Secondly, every person is represented by a councillor who is the elected local government representative. A councillor has an overriding responsibility to assist all the residents in his electoral district to find solutions to deal with basic needs and governmental agencies.
Thirdly, the local government corporations (the Chaguanas Borough Corporation is in this area) would have monthly meetings with governmental agencies that provide direct services to citizen—such as WASA, T&TEC, the Ministry of Works, Social Services and others (quite appropriately referred to as coordinating committees in the Municipal Corporations Act). Matters such as the issues relating to this family can be raised and addressed.
In the days of the former county councils (changed in 1990), a representative of the Ministry of Social Services would, once per month, inform the council that an officer of the ministry would visit the homes of all mothers who recently gave birth to ensure the homes were safe and proper for the newborn, and that there would be follow-up visits.
Registration of the newborn would be a factor in this process.
The Minister of Social Development and Family Services should be commended for responding immediately to this matter and her statement as to how this situation should never happen again by integrating the work of the several ministries that would impact on this.
Lennox Sankersingh
Couva