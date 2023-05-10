Tired, fed up, exhausted, out of ideas.
Recently, we saw the coronation of a king at age 74. He did not find it fit to have his son of 40 take his place. He instead accepted the glory of office despite a history of infidelity.
In the United States of America, the current president is 80 years old, and seeking another four years in office. His main opposition will likely be 76 years old—Donald Trump.
In Russia, the current president is 70 years of age. In Trinidad and Tobago, the Prime Minister is 73 and the Opposition leader is 71.
These wise old individuals all have a lot to contribute to life and management but they, despite their best efforts, do not have the energy of youth.
One may think it is these people who are to be blamed for their inability to envisage a different tomorrow, modern practices, a world of peace and prosperity, and a place where love abounds. But, unfortunately, they are just people holding on to values of the past, a life moulded by a history of war, oppression, exceedingly slow pace, and levels of bigotry that the world now rejects.
Tomorrow’s world requires the knowledge and guidance of the elders, the energy of youth, the vision of dreamers, agility of the very young, the stability of the middle age, the hope of the ageing and the compassion of everyone.
It requires leaders whose passion is seeking to make life the best it can be for all people, not leaders who occupy the space based on their popularity or age.
Trinidad and Tobago, like the rest of the world, must deal with the challenges of climate change, new and renewable energy, the disposal of Armageddon-type nuclear weapons, the disposal of guns, the preservation of wildlife, new infrastructure that opens the world to exploration in an eco-friendly climate and feeding a growing population.
These are the challenges of the next generation.
The sooner we get them working on these initiatives, the sooner it would get done.
It is counter-productive to occupy key positions that do not allow for the growth of new ideas and the energy to see them to fruition.
Think of the person holding on to the typewriter because he or she can type fast and accurately, while stifling the other who would introduce the computer with the associated software that is now commonplace.
People with vision change things; the computer, the cellphone, the automobile and so many modern appliances and devices emanate from creative minds.
If Trinidad and Tobago is to progress, if the nation is to end the spate of criminal activity, the inhumane approach to life, and to embrace modern practices that can lead to better tomorrow, we must change our leaders immediately. We must elect leaders with vision and the energy to take the nation forward.
Let people who understand unity fill the space that is contaminated with hate and divisiveness.
God bless our nation.