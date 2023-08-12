Being asked to “think positive” is a good guideline to follow if the facts warrant such an approach, requiring of you to anticipate or work towards a positive outcome if the strategies to achieve such are in place. You cannot be expected to “think positive”, hoping for a positive outcome, when in all logic and good sense, all the circumstances are against it.
Still, I would pose some questions on promises being made on the political platforms currently, offering my take on them and inviting you, the reader, also to consider the likelihood of a positive outcome for each.
1. Can we be expected to be positive about the prospect of local government reform which is the key message of one political party? This would mean autonomy for the corporations to run the affairs of their own constituencies with the full support of the Government. But the record has shown that for Opposition-held bodies like Penal/Debe, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and Sangre Grande, which are geographically East Indian, reform in this regard is a virtual non-starter because of the geo/ethnic biases of our politics.
The media have been replete with cries of the people from these constituencies for basic infrastructure, even to the lowly point of appeals to have their cesspits cleaned. The perennial response from the corporations has been a deliberate withholding of funds due to them by the Government.
It is not an exaggeration to suggest that Government-held corporations often fare much better, and this kind of discrimination is the result of race-based politics of “we against them”, African against East Indian, now firmly entrenched in our political culture, having had its origins in the original freed slave/indenture tension in the colonial era, and later exacerbated and even institutionalised after Independence by the formation of two race-based political parties, PNM for Africans, and DLP/UNC for East Indians.
So is the talk about reform for all corporations just a political ploy since it goes against the political biases which are firmly ingrained in our governance structure?
2. The other major political party is into its own mode of appeal, but again, scepticism creeps in. One of its strategies is inclusion of “key” figures to boost its image, but even as in the case of one, there are positive vibrations based on his track record in security, with the other, even as he was a powerful political force once, does his “baggage” re extradition have the opposite effect of creating doubts in the mind of the voter looking for leadership without taint?
On the policy front, there is much “sound and fury” about the shortcomings of the Government, but is that not of little and no effect since the Government is ever indifferent to what the Opposition and its leadership have to say? The party’s focus seems to be on security, but even as our crime situation is seemingly uncontrollable and calls for drastic measures, does the “stand your ground” or “light them up” policy do down well with voters who are looking for a more enlightened approach instead of “fighting violence with more violence”?
With all this scepticism, can the voter be asked to have a “positive outlook” for tomorrow’s local government election? As usual, I leave the answer to you.
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin