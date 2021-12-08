So the People’s National Movement (PNM) has allegedly spent hundreds of millions of our tax dollars on the Tobago elections and lost big-time.
Now Colm Imbert will continue his mantra about needing more tax money.
So he is going to ramp up his property tax plan, especially here in Trinidad.
Bring it on, PNM. Trinidad is more fed up than Tobago, and look at what they achieved! You might also get wiped out here!
The two general election seats in Tobago that keep the PNM in power are also now in jeopardy!