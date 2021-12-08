Tracy Davidson-Celestine

Launching: Tracy Davidson-Celestine, political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, waves her party flag with other candidates during the launch of the PNM’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election campaign at Shaw Park on Sunday night.

So the People’s National Movement (PNM) has allegedly spent hundreds of millions of our tax dollars on the Tobago elections and lost big-time.

Now Colm Imbert will continue his mantra about needing more tax money.

So he is going to ramp up his property tax plan, especially here in Trinidad.

Bring it on, PNM. Trinidad is more fed up than Tobago, and look at what they achieved! You might also get wiped out here!

The two general election seats in Tobago that keep the PNM in power are also now in jeopardy!

