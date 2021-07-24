There was a newspaper article last week by the St Vincent and Grenadines Prime Minister, where he made a passionate endorsement of the brutally autocratic and repressive regime in Cuba.
What Dr Ralph Gonsalves needs to be reminded about is that before he became prime minister, he was the leader of the opposition in St Vincent.
Does he care to contemplate the fate of any wannabe opposition leader in Cuba? No, because they are thrown in jail forever, without a trial.
Also, there is no freedom of assembly or speech in Cuba. Yes, the Cuban government is a failed dictatorial, repressive regime, which provides no incentive for its citizens to achieve better living standards.
Indeed, the only certainty of life in Cuba for ordinary people is shared misery. Oh, the elite party rulers—of course they live like kings.
Gregory Wight
Maraval