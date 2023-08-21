It appears all governments and most government agencies seem to have a marvellous time ruining everything for the citizens of this country. One of the things they have absolutely ruined for everyone—from babies to seniors is our right to enjoyment of property.
One of the so-called functions of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is to encourage the integration of environmental concerns into private and public decision making. When it comes to noise nuisance however, they have failed in their duty since inception since the decision makers have no interest in alleviating noise nuisance for citizens. And this is because it does not affect them. These decision makers go to fetes (as we see in the media), clubs and bars and then go home to their peaceful houses. While those of us living in and around the areas are subject to the noise, day and night. Our children suffer, our parents suffer, and we have yet to see the “Decision makers” enact any laws to curb this nuisance. Neighbours annoy neighbours with loud music, and in this time when everyone but law-abiding citizens have guns, we are afraid to “Engage in Conversation,” as the EMA suggests. We have become an angry, violent nation, partly because we are unable to sleep. Everybody shouts.
Recently, residents of Woodbrook held a meeting voicing their concerns and problems with noise nuisance. This will solve nothing. Unless there are laws to curb the music during certain times, and huge fines as penalties that will affect people’s pockets, there will not be a solution. If Faris Al-Rawi’s in-laws had not been victims of a robbery after withdrawing money, there would be no reward for information by Crime Stoppers. Got the point?
Our country copies everything from other countries except what is best for our citizens.
There should be no music in bars during the day. Day drunks do not require it. All noise that affects others should be stopped at 11 p.m. Is that too hard to implement. Or is this a pipe dream like the Beverage Container Bill?
I can only hope that one day, all MPs will spend a weekend in St James, Woodbrook, or wherever people have neighbours playing loud music day and night, to experience what we go through.
Until then-expect nothing from them, the TTPS, or the EMA.