EMA, laws of no use

I read with great interest the response of the Environmental Management Authority to a letter provided by one of your readers entitled, “The EMA continues to fail citizens of T&T”. It reminded me of my Form Six project on The Container Beverage Bill, which revealed the numerous times environmentally aware citizens attempted to get this Bill made into law (18 years and counting), but their efforts were useless as it impacted the profits made my manufacturers of plastic bottles.
Legislation in some areas only works, or does not work, when it hits pockets or profit.
In order to justify their response to noise nuisance, their response consisted of the cutting and pasting of the piecemeal legislation existing in this country with respect to noise. Quoting a 2021 incident in Dominica does not help their case-Trinidad is not Barbados when it comes to crime, and it is certainly not Dominica when it comes to noise. Producing a paper on the noise pollution and global legislation will end up where most papers to authorities end up. In the bin.
I have a friend who lived in St James who had to move because of noise emanating from an upstairs club right across the road from the police station. At 3 a.m., neither he nor his family could sleep. He visited the establishment to find three patrons inside. There are people who put out speakers around their houses to blast music, unsettling the residents, day and night.
Several times I have called the police, who, armed with these useless pieces of legislation, have been unable to help.
The proof is in the EMA report for 2021-2022, where there was in an increase of noise complaints from 48 to 246, and a decrease in noise-related complaints to police from 10,615 to 9,866. The fact that there are so many complaints to the police is mind-boggling and exemplifies the ineffectiveness of your efforts. A noise variation licence costs a paltry $250, which is 25 per cent of one all-inclusive ticket. Yet the surrounding residents must deal with shaking windows, unending pumping bass, and inability to sleep, not being able to have conversations in your own house, or listen to your television.
This is Trinidad and Tobago. Neither citizens nor Governments responds to nudging. Unless and until it hits the pockets of nuisance noise-makers and promoters will anything ever be done to ensure that residents living near these people, establishments or parties will ever have some semblance of peace and enjoyment of property.