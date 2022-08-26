Emancipation, 1990

Every August 1 Emancipation Day we honour the freeing of our African ancestors from the bondage of enslavement. On August 1, 1990, however, Emancipation Day took on additional meaning when a large number of people who were held hostage at state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television and in the Parliament at the Red House were freed. Just hours before, on July 31, Prime Minister ANR Robinson, who had been shot, was released for urgent medical care.
By then, an estimated 24 lives had been lost and over 200 people injured. Over a six-day period, Trinidad and Tobago was held hostage by members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, a group misguided enough to believe that regime change by the barrel of a gun could be a popular political solution in T&T.
They had drawn their confidence from the prevailing season of discontent brought on by an economic recession that was biting enough to send the country under an IMF structural adjustment programme and from the political fall-out of the break-up of the ruling National Alliance for Reconstruction.
As labour, opposition and other disaffected groups mobilised and marched, few knew that marching along with them were people who were quietly amassing a huge arsenal of weaponry and being trained to capture the state by force.
Within hours of implementing their plan, however, it became clear that as angry and as hurt as Trinbagonians were, they had little taste for seizing power by the gun. As days turned into nights, the siege began to take on the shape of a spectacle with the viewing audience looking on from the safety of their homes. There was no doubt about the fear, but in the Trinidadian way of coping through laughter, a defining element of the national response came to be the curfew parties that helped to ease the pressure of stress. And there was much to be stressed about as one news report after another told of burning buildings in the capital, massive looting and intervals of powerful shelling by the army, especially on state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television, where the leader of the hostage-takers and members of his group were hiding out.
Very quickly the attempted coup was downgraded to a protracted negotiation of the terms for surrender and release of the hostages. There were a few dicey moments as the Defence Force let loose on target positions that could have brought the entire caper to a bloody end. As Emancipation Day dawned, however, word spread that the hostages were to be freed.
Bloodied, battered and evidently traumatised, the hostages emerged one by one into the sunlight of freedom, with their first taste of the open air still heavy with the scent of death. Prime Minister ANR Robinson was shot, the Minister of National Security, Selwyn Richardson, was also shot and beaten. Others were bullied and beaten.
In the following days, as the hostages received medical treatment before returning to the embrace of their families, the people quietly began venturing out to see their burnt and brutalised capital. It looked like a war zone and, in the first few weeks, it was hard to imagine how Trinidad and Tobago could emerge from this shattering experience. And yet, it did.
By a series of bizarre twists and turns, Trinidad and Tobago negotiated its way out of its most dangerous moments since Independence. The government went back to work, the assailants were eventually released on an amnesty and went back to their lives; hostages were left to nurse their trauma and those who had lost loved ones coped with their grief.
In the meantime, Port of Spain was rebuilt with almost no sign of the six days of siege. Thanks to the unrelenting efforts of one citizen, Wendell Eversley, the memory of those days survives in the light of the eternal flame burning outside the Parliament, a reminder of the freedom we almost lost but managed to hold on to.