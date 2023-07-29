On Tuesday, August 1, we will commemorate the 185th anniversary of Emancipation in Trinidad and Tobago. The observance was declared a national holiday in Trinidad and Tobago in 1985 to commemorate the abolition of slavery.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed 2015-2024 as the International Decade for People of African Descent (resolution 68/237), “citing the need to strengthen national, regional and international co-operation in relation to the full enjoyment of economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights by people of African descent, and their full and equal participation in all aspects of society”. The theme for the International Decade is “People of African descent: recognition, justice and development”.

Although The Abolition of Slavery Act was passed in August 1833 and came into effect on August 1, 1834, slavery was not really abolished in the British Caribbean until 1838.

After 1834, a “new raft of law-and-order measures” came into effect. “Under the new ‘apprenticeships’, newly ‘freed’ people were still expected to remain on the plantations and put in 10-hour days. Absenteeism would result in imprisonment in one of the many new jails (equipped with treadmills) that were being built to contain recalcitrant workers. Additional tiers of ‘special officers’ and stipendiary magistrates were created to police the chan­ges. ‘Apprentices’ could still be flogged without redress; females included.... The effects of emancipation in the British West Indies varied from island to island. The apprenticeship scheme would come to an end only in 1838.”

As someone who has African blood running through my veins, it is with a deep sense of pride that I continue to educate myself about the struggles of those persons of African origin whose indomitable spirit and relentless quest for freedom have led us eventually to this juncture. Do our educators find time in the curriculum to share information about resistance/uprisings/rebellions by slaves in various parts of the world, e.g., Nanny of the Maroons in Jamaica, Toussaint Louverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Haiti, Bussa in Barbados and Nat Turner in the US? How many of you have told your children the story of people like abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman, who fearlessly risked her life to rescue more than 70 enslaved persons, including family and friends, in the US? Or do we only tell students/children about actions to end slavery by people such as William Wilberforce?

Too often, the history of people of African origin starts with the transatlantic slave trade when it should commence with the rich history of Africa, from which millions were enslaved and taken to various parts of the world. Let us not forget to highlight the devastating negative effects of colonialism and imperialism, not only on persons of African origin but on many other ethnic groups. Sadly, it is estimated that about 40.3 million individuals are victims of modern-day slavery, with 71 per cent of those being female, and one in four being children.

What does Emancipation mean to people of African origin in T&T today? Is our demo­cracy working for everyone today? Has freedom led to each person of African ori­gin being able to realise his/her potential in our beloved country? T&T has gained independence and republican status; we are paddling our own canoe. We have made progress in many spheres of life, but we still have some way to go to create conditions that will enable everyone to live with a modicum of dignity. Many still dream of equality and equity.

The Vatican II document “Gaudium et Spes” reminds us that, “A just society can become a reality only when it is based on the respect of the transcendent dignity of the human person.... Hence, the social order and its development must invariably work to the benefit of the human person, since the order of things is to be subordinate to the order of persons, and not the other way around.”

While it is important to celebrate our rich African heritage and acknowledge the many accomplishments of people of African origin, let us also reflect on the areas that we need to address. NJAC (National Joint Action Committee) chairman Aiyegoro Ome rightly stated some time ago: “Africans should use Emancipation Day as a family commemoration so that they can become more knowledgeable about their several African achievements. We should use Emancipation Day at home to pay attention to our health, Covid-19 notwithstanding.”

As we prepare to go to the polls on August 14 , let us not forget that we will only truly achieve our goals as a nation when we view our diversity as a source of strength. I believe that it is possible to have unity and harmony in diversity. It’s time to move beyond divisive ethnic divisions and use our various gifts to build a better, stronger, more equitable T&T for all.

Leela Ramdeen

consultant, CCSJ, & director, CREDI

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pan and development goals

Pan and development goals

Last week, there was high-level recognition of the relevance of the steelband movement to sustainable development goals, even though our governments have not published implementable policies for the mutual and sustainable benefit of communities and pan music participants, such as players, arrangers, tuners and tutors.

Drone mockery of national security

Drone mockery of national security

It is becoming increasingly clear that a major cause of the country’s spiralling and unmanageable level of crime is the failure to address problems within the national security infrastructure.

The shocking revelation that for some time now drones have been breaching the security system of the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove to make direct deliveries to prisoners in their cells and to drop off parcels of contraband on the prison compound shows just how inadequately prepared the system is for dealing with today’s criminal ­networks.

LGE: political veterans’ last hurrah

LGE: political veterans’ last hurrah

The two main political parties in Trinidad and Tobago are taking the local government election, scheduled two weeks from tomorrow, very seriously. I expected the Opposition United National Congress to maintain its momentum, which it has kept at a steady pace since it lost the 2015 general election; to keep the tempo going since it gained a few seats and the popular votes for its unrelenting pressure on the ruling People’s National Movement.

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

Eleven months ago, in my column “Coalition coming”, I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).” And as I indicated three weeks ago, it started when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

Eleven months ago, in my column “Coalition coming”, I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).” And as I indicated three weeks ago, it started when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.

Beggars, braggarts and opportunists

With the local government election just days away, out come the political wannabes, the hangers-on, and those who think they have all the answers despite never holding any political office before.

Is that whom we want to place in the seat of power? Do political neophytes appeal to voters simply because they are unsullied by corruption and, therefore, should be seen as a better choice than those in power? Or is their attractiveness based on their gift of gab?