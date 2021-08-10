...In world organisations. Look at the people who form and dominate these prestigious organisations. They provide employment for their kind. In sporting organisations in particular, even though the slaves are highly paid, you can hardly imagine massa’s profit. In some cases the crumbs have been changed to whole loaves.
...In systems. “From the frying pan into the fire” is the move from slavery to capitalism. Both have as their chief characteristics greed, forced labour and wealth accumulation on the one hand, and extreme poverty on the other. Human beings, although the main ingredients in the equation, are replaced by ownership and investment, property and production.
...In Government. From emancipation to independence, then to republicanism, the changes have been cosmetic, changing our clothes but not our behaviour. In governance we still cannot get it right. Two armed camps that should be looking after the nation’s business have their guns trained on each other. One is always criticising and suing, the other retaliating angrily and trivialising the complaints.
The unitary state of T&T has stagnated in the five-year hand-to-mouth syndrome. No longer is there a 20-year development plan. After 183 birthdays, nation building is hardly the main theme. We have become a five-year wonder.
...In ministries. Those who have made a career of serving the public continue to hold the population to ransom. Hoggishness, run-around, gossip, mauvais langue and unfair treatment are the faces of the service. Just like in the plantation days, house slaves hating to serve field slaves.
...In administration. Is it that we don’t know, or can’t follow, protocol? Or, overcome by bureaucracy, we have become square pegs in rectangular holes? There is neither courtesy nor acknowledgement, but abject complacency in responding. Things become important only when they hit home. The call to rebel is drowned by the cracking whip, reminding us that protesting is not an alternative.
...In sports. Look at what we sent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the biggest group of non-performing athletes. What consistency and achievement were there in the six months leading up to the Games? Participating in events in which we have no history and failing miserably in our pet events. From Rio to Tokyo. Oh! Oh! Oh! Generally we train as amateurs, but want to participate in professional events.
The condition of and the red-tape to use facilities do not inject motivation to train.
...In health. What is good for the master is not to be enjoyed by slaves. The latter has to be contented with lower-end drugs of CDAP (the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme) and a deficient healthcare system, while those of the higher echelon seek solace in expensive, private local medical care and foreign healthcare clinics.
Chased by a pandemic and relying on the help of global experts, all that we mustered were massive expenditure on vaccines, salary grants and hampers, a parallel healthcare system alongside an old and ailing one. Whatever happened to good old common sense to boost the immune system with education, food and medication?
...In religion. We have been spared the wrath of hurricanes, volcanoes and earthquakes, but not Covid 19. While we are impatiently waiting for our prayers to be answered, the virus has weakened our faith. Massa perceives threat as hope fades with the setting sun.
...In justice. Wrongful incarceration for 20 years; languishing in jail for ten years to be proven guilty or not guilty; waiting 15 years for justice and judges disagreeing on the interpretation of the law are massa’s ways of dispensing justice to the slaves. Massa has a timeline and a number as to how long the slave must wait. A system designed by massa, but not for massa.
...In public office. Minimum wage for field slaves; unpaid national insurance contribution and lack of pipe-borne water and more are the means of appreciation of the newly promoted field slaves. They have forgotten their origin and role, and have joined the ranks of those misbehaving in public office; misappropriating public funds and enjoying kickbacks and bribes.
After 183 celebrations, the shackles have been given a facelift, but the oppression continues unabated.
Lennox Francis
Couva