Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan deserves a round of applause for the excellent work he has executed for getting the temporary Mayaro-Manzanilla road completed within record time, given the restrictions and challenges of the swamp.
The people of Mayaro are once more linked to Manzanilla and Sangre Grande without passing through the unmaintained roads via Rio Claro and Princes Town. I am very heartened by the minister’s resolve in ensuring the people’s needs were addressed in such a timely manner.
That being said, what is a bit concerning, however, is the fact that this is a temporary road made of mostly gravel and perhaps just two inches of asphalt, at a cost of a whopping $12 million. I sit anxiously waiting to hear what the cost of the actual Manzanilla road is going to be, and I’m also wondering how long that would take since time is of the essence, as the temporary road certainly cannot tolerate any weather-battering.
We are in 2023 and with all the challenges this country has faced with the road infrastructure over the years of Independence, the governments, both past and present, still use private contractors for road repair. This is clearly not working.
A better approach would be to have the Ministry of Works and Transport collaborate with the regional corporations across the country—and they should include a specific department that deals with road repair and maintenance, and maintaining and dredging of our rivers to prevent flooding.
Removal of debris left on the roadsides after rainfalls and in the aftermath of motor vehicle accidents should also be the purview of this department, and it should also deal with the shameful, dilapidated solar panels, cabling, rails and signs, etc, along the highways and roadways.
There are countries around the world which spend their money on acquiring resources and on training/educating their people so that they can save taxpayers’ money on roadworks, by doing it in-house themselves, rather than by repeatedly hiring selected private contractors. This also creates employment opportunities within the government sector.
I know some may try to argue that this increases the size of government, and government is well-known for inefficiency. And to those I say: our road infrastructure is so critical to a country’s overall strategic plan that it must be given the same priority as national-security agencies which the government can’t contract out.
In addition, using the argument of inefficiencies in government admits to another failing, and the solution is all about implementing the LAMMP model of Leadership, Accountability, Management and Measurement of Performance, which has worked several times, once the political will is there.
Having a structure in place like this will cut time by not having to tender contracts, and money can be saved by not having to pay ridiculous fees for services, which can then be used for the continuous upkeep of our roads.
Road repairs can be completed at a rapid rate and at a lower cost. The drains and rivers will be maintained throughout the year. Dangerous debris will be removed efficiently. The Government will have more control over the maintenance of the road and river infrastructures—which, all combined, will definitely lead to fewer problems and challenges in the future. Out-of-the-box thinking should be embraced.