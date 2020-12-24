The All Mansions of Rastafari (AMOR) has been the advocate for the legalisation or decriminalisation of cannabis in Trinidad and Tobago, and one of the main vanguards of cannabis culture in the islands, and would like to congratulate the Government of Trinidad and Tobago on the one year anniversary of the decriminalisation of cannabis in T&T.

The Government has demonstrated a political will to embrace cannabis reform.

AMOR wishes to express its full support and willingness to help advance a proper policy framework in moving forward, since there is a balance to strike between the urgency of implementing cannabis reform and the solution to social justice.

AMOR’s position in legalisation/decriminalisation of marijuana resonates with the Rastafari movement position from its inception, due to the symbiotic relationship the “Hola herb” has with its rituals and practices referred to as Rastafari Livity!

Since the ’70s Rastafari has openly declared through the music “Legalise it and I will advertise it”. As for the movement, it is revered as the herb given by the creator for the healing of the nations, and now properly accepted globally for its medical properties and healing attributes.

AMOR is, however, concerned with the amendment to expunge all offences for possession up to two kilogrammes since it is inconsistent with the recognition of the medicinal, scientific and therapeutic value of the cannabis plant.

Glenroy Halls

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Historical origins of our troubles in education

Historical origins of our troubles in education

This is a retrospective on education in the country taken from the cauldron of emancipation. The words of history are allowed to flow in unadulterated fashion. I intend in a follow-up piece to offer some reflection on the challenges and difficulties that history has presented us in education.

More love this season

More love this season

Every Christmas, it is commonplace for us to be reminded by Christians of the true meaning of the season. We are reminded of the message of love and peace and goodwill; and as some of us become accustomed to the message, we may not dwell on the deep significance of the message.

A Christmas with a difference

The celebration of Christmas 2020 will include much distancing.

With the still-raging pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of people, and adversely affecting the world economy, no one can deny that 2020 was a tumultuous year. As I write, a new variant of the 2019 novel coronavirus has broken out in Europe, specifically in Britain. This has forced Britain into lockdown mode and other countries have made the decision to close their borders to travellers from Britain.

A Christmas to remember

A Christmas to remember

In years to come, Christmas Day 2020 will become the stuff of legend. Great grandparents will tell stories of the year when the joyful rambunctiousness of the season was threatened by a global pandemic but could not conquer the spirit of Christmas.

Rowley keeping ship of state afloat

I feel it necessary to record my experience, as there are so many negatives coming out of Covid-19.

I recently returned to Trinidad after an extended stay in the US when the borders were suddenly closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were tested upon our arrival and about 60 of us were taken for a seven-day mandatory quarantine at the Home of Football, Couva. We were also required to self-quarantine at home for a further period of seven days.

Name groups that received US funding

IN its media statement on Sunday the US Embassy spins the same old tired tale about defending democracy as the foundation of its history of imperialist interventions and pursuit of never-ending wars. The last sentence of the statement, though, raises questions, the answers of which should be of ­interest to all citizens and ­residents of T&T.