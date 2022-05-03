Are we that forgiving? Countless times much disdain is expressed about Trinidad and its people by Watson Duke and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
Suddenly, penetrating Laventille and environs to offer “loaves of bread” is seemingly the panacea to heal the people of what is thought of as woefully depressing governance?
Laventille requires more than that! The people are desirous of sustainable opportunities to advance beyond the showcasing of temporary handouts or condescending overtones.
It is well played when the emotions are being used to sway the masses to make a dent on both sides of the political spectrum.
Yet, there is no clear-cut plan.
We see the attack on democracy. Pellucidly clear is the rancour, restive, querulous, malignant and ephemeral stint of the PDP.
More so, confidence in the PDP for restorative justice and balance is baffling.
We should not dare fall prey to their misogyny, acrimony, ill feelings toward Trinidad, and prejudices if you by right choose not to support them.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain