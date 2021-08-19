Empirical evidence is the key

COVID-19 has brought to the world a clarity of thought of science and politics. Equally, it has forced all clear-thinking human beings to measure the value of the Internet and the wisdom or lack of wisdom of many of its users.
Each moment our lives are bombarded by countless messages—many meaningless and constitute problems instead of the solutions.
If today there are many who choose not to take the vaccine, regardless of the brand offered, it has much to do with the uncertainty created in the “fertile minds” of so many who have long given up on thinking for themselves!
The unthinking are now overwhelmed as to why they ought not to take the vaccine and, equally, where the virus originated.
The debate, ever since the world learned of Covid-19, has been: who or what created the deadly virus.
Equally, we have seen “politicisation” of the science, as some seek to find answers to the “who’s done it?” question.
What is abundantly clear is the world first recognised the magnitude of the challenge of Covid as the Chinese battled it in Wuhan, having locked down an entire city.
The Chinese demonstrated its appreciation for science and in systemic organisation and management, defeated the Covid virus in Wuhan and other areas of China, where the virus surfaced.
Months later, the WHO would visit the centre of the outbreak at Wuhan, and following its investigations, could find no evidence to satisfy those who believed the virus was “man-made” and manufactured in a Chinese laboratory.
During the period, then to now, the debate rages, with those with an “anti-Chinese” agenda aggressively pointing fingers at the Chinese.
All of these negatives run against the science, and offer neither solutions nor salvations.
As I review the most recent attempts to politicise, with the purpose of pointing fingers and blaming, this group must be reminded that the future work of global origin-tracing ought to proceed on the basis of the science managed and led by the World Health Organisation, inclusive of an international community of scientists.
The world, inclusive of too many countries of which China is one, remains a victim of the virus, and the evidence suggests China continues to be at the forefront of the science-based origin-tracing efforts of the international community sanctioned by the WHO.
The evidence also suggests Covid-19 is increasingly pointing to multiple origins in several places, and requires a global perspective to carry out future origin-tracing in other known countries beyond China.
The Internet, for all its benefits, must find a way to encourage those who choose to write and proffer views to do so on the basis of empirical evidence.
Louis Lee Sing
former mayor
of Port of Spain