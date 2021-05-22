“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candour, more unashamed

conversations.” —Glenn Close

There is growing evidence on the impact of mental health in the workplace. The workplace is one of the essential environments that affects our mental well-being and health.

Chronic exposure to stressful workplace conditions can lead to depression and anxiety. These problems are among the most critical contributors that cripple organisations and productivity levels globally. The impact of mental health issues in the workplace has serious consequences not only for the employee, but also for the productivity of the organisation.

The ramifications of the Covid-19 pan­demic on our economy have been profound. Fear of job losses, lay-offs, job cuts and reduced benefits can make employees question the future of the organisation they work for and, most importantly, of their jobs. For most, job losses are already a reality in Trinidad and Tobago, and as we continue to combat this pandemic, workplace mental health issues are expected to accelerate.

Employees spend the majority of their adult lives at work. Having a psychologically safe and sound workplace is pivotal. It is crucial for productivity and, most importantly, their mental health. Employers, this is the time to take notice. Mental health issues should remain a top concern, especially in a pandemic. Although we are in volatile and uncertain times, organisations should take advantage of this and offer wellness ­programmes virtually.

Cultivating an employee wellness-based programme is paramount for any organisa­tion that wishes to survive, but also to keep its major assets happy, productive and motivated. Ensuring a robust mental health plan in the workplace should be an extensive factor to help employees withstand the pandemic.

Working from home has become the new normal for most of us, as it blurred the lines between our professional and personal lives. Many of us (unconsciously) are working tirelessly, with longer hours and seldom fully logging off, opening us up to burnouts.

Employers themselves are also facing countless challenges on multiple fronts—fami­ly, employees, supplies and customers. However, you have a corporate social responsibility to communicate with employees at this time. It is necessary to keep employees mentally resilient during this crisis to tolerate issues that may arise when businesses return to some sort of normalcy. Several tools can be utilised to ensure communication occurs.

Here are some recommendations:

• Encourage employees, managers and supervisors to communicate openly via the use of Teams, Zoom and Meet.

• Provide accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus from credible sources like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

• Create a supportive environment where employees feel safe to discuss their issues, thoughts, feelings and opinions on the pandemic. Also, offer employee assistance programme (EAP) services.

• Inform employees of their responsibility to adhere to Ministry of Health protocols.

• Invest in training of managerial staff to act as role models, promoting safe and healthy behaviour at work.

• Teach calming skills and breathing exercises to staff, and encourage healthier lifestyles with sleep, rest and at-home exercises.

This is a chaotic time for everyone. As the country is under a state of emergency, these issues are likely to exacerbate existing ones. Employers, invest more in your staff and create a forum to talk about mental health. The onus is on management to introduce workplace wellness that can nurture the emotional connection between employees and their employers.

In honour of Mental Health Awareness month, May is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental and behavioural health issues, and to help reduce the stigma that so many experience.

Ornella Wheeler

via e-mail

