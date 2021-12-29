This letter addresses the differences between an “employee” and an “independent contractor (IC)” in the workplace, or the difference between a “contract of service” and a “contract for service”.
Typically, an employee is considered someone with a contract of employment (oral or written) who goes to work at a location every day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also typically, an example of an IC is the air-conditioning repair person who simply comes to do a task and leaves.
Far too often, people are told they are “independent workers” or “separate from staff”, and yet, because of the nature of their jobs/length of time, their employment continues in the same manner. They are, in fact and in law, employees.
The concept of the “contract of service” from which the employee operates was inherited from the post-slavery/post-indentureship era of the “master and servant” relationship.
Why is the distinction so very important? There are many reasons.
By law, the employer has to pay (two thirds) NIS for his employee (not an IC). If a worker gets injured on the job, as an employee he/she is entitled to receive workmen’s compensation, once the requirements of the Workmen’s Compensation Act are met (or other forms of compensation) from the employer.
As an IC, his claims are booted out, and he has to fend for himself.
If there is a simple act of negligence by a worker in the course of employment, causing injury or losses to a customer, the employee’s actions generally will be protected/indemnified (under the legal principle called “vicarious liability”), and the employer becomes liable to compensate the customer.
As an IC, there is no such protection, and the contractor is personally liable for the losses/injuries suffered.
Perhaps the most important reason for the difference is to know that the industrial relations laws of Trinidad and Tobago (and most employment legislations in the Caribbean) favour only the “employee”, and not the “independent contractor”.
This means the provisions of the Industrial Relations Act that prescribe remedies/protection to workers for unfair practices, arbitrary actions by employers, unfair/harsh/oppressive dismissals, protection for minimum wages, paid vacation leave, sick leave, redundancy payments, benefit derived from collective bargaining agreement (brokered between the trade union and the employer) and many more benefits, will not be available to the worker if he/she is deemed an IC.
Finally, another advantage of the “employee” over “the IC” (or the “contract of service” over the “contract for service”) is that the employee gets the benefit of a long line of trade usages, customs, work practices, staff hand books, company policies (benefiting employees), negotiated agreements by the trade union (if any)—none of which will benefit the IC, since the latter person is bound by the written terms of his engagement only, or by the “word of mouth” agreement.
Of course, there are some benefits to being a true IC—for example, being able to come and go as you like, being your own boss, making your own business decisions, to name a few.