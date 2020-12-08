The Chamber of Commerce, the organisation representing the business elites in this country, has stated: “We have been fearlessly advocating for the enactment, proclamation and enforcement of legislation to address issues related to procurement, freedom of information, campaign finance reform and whistleblower protection.”

They go on to say they “encourage any individual who is asked to pay a bribe or who is offered a bribe to report it immediately to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service so that the necessary action can take place”.

Wow! One would think after reading such a powerful statement that our business elites frown upon lawbreaking and do not tolerate it within their ranks; that they would fearlessly advocate that those among them who allegedly commit unlawful acts be dealt with by the law.

Alas, one couldn’t be more wrong. Have you ever heard that the chamber has launched a campaign to report to the police those among them who allegedly rip off workers’ NIS contributions and fail to remit them to the NIB? After all, that is wage theft, and the employer who does it is a bigger bandit than the street thug, in that they rip off scores of people on an ongoing basis, week after week, without breaking a sweat and without putting themselves in the line of fire.

The National Workers Union, in our campaign for justice for workers who have had their NI contributions allegedly stolen, who have suffered the indignity of no pay for months, of short pay, of violations of the minimum wage orders as to vacation leave and overtime—we have written to numerous employer organisations, including the chamber.

We have reminded them that under Section 40 of the National Insurance Act, an employer who fails or neglects to pay or effect payment of contributions is committing a criminal offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of $4,000 and six months’ imprisonment.

We have called on all employer organisations to take the necessary steps to ensure employers comply with the provisions of the National Insurance Act.

You think they have we to take on? But we want to ensure that when the dam of frustration and exploitation buss, they can’t say they didn’t know what going on.

We really don’t expect Satan to correct sin, but they can’t say if ah did know... if ah did know. Meanwhile, we will continue to name them and shame them.

Gerry Kangalee

education and research officer

National Workers Union

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leadership and the political culture

Leadership and the political culture

With the general election behind us and the dust settling on the internal elections of the United National Congress, this is a good time for political parties, especially the ruling People’s National Movement and the Opposition UNC, to introspect on their function and value beyond electioneering.

Trinis have lost their sense of compassion

Why do we citizens bemoan the killings and robberies taking place? Haven’t we all realised that Trinidadians lost their sense of compassion a long time ago? Why do I have such a negative view?

About other trailblazers

About other trailblazers

IN a welcome statement of her own pending candidacy for the top spot at the Tobago House of Assembly, the go-getting Ms Tracy Davidson-Celestine staked her claim for higher political recognition in an article published in this space on December 3.

Evil men?

Evil men?

Oh dear!! Here we go again. Everyone is huffing and puffing about the “evil” in our society.

What I do know is that repetition improves learning. Therefore, I repeat. At birth we are but mammals, because we give birth through what is called the birth canal, we suckle our young, and have hair at some time during our lifetime. The two basic instincts that motivate us at this point are sex and aggression. However, we were created with two characteristics which make us different from our four-legged friends and put us in the category of higher-order animals.

Excellent service in ‘Grande’

On Monday, I travelled with my wife to the Ministry of Works, Motor Vehicle Licensing Division, Guiaco, Sangre Grande, to renew our driving permits.

We were unable to obtain an online appointment at the St James, Wrightson Road or Caroni offices.

A need to relearn masculinity

How can our women become more careful when they do not know whether or not an approaching man would rape or kill them? Women, by just being in the public, are at risk.

Take, for example, Juliet Tam who in 1985 left her Arima home to exercise and just disappeared. Do we remember Minerva Gaskin, 67 years old, last seen at the Licensing Office in 2009, but never seen again? Or Shannon Banfield, who in 2016, was murdered while shopping after work?