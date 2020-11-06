MANY unscrupulous employers have been using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to dig out workers’ eyes by instituting all kinds of bogus and illegal mechanisms. One such is sending workers home on no-pay leave.
The first thing to know is that the law makes no provision for no-pay leave. So where did this no-pay leave come from?
In many collective agreements between employers and recognised majority unions, provisions are made for the grant of no-pay leave to an employee, once said employee has applied for such leave and has satisfied the criteria laid down in the agreement.
In an employee’s individual contract of employment, there may be provision for no-pay leave.
This is different to lay-off which is at the initiative of the employer.
An employee who is entitled to no-pay leave if she/he satisfies the criteria cannot be sent on no-pay leave by the employer.
The initiative comes from the employee and not the employer. To go on no-pay leave, the employee must apply for it. The employer cannot send the employee on no-pay leave.
In some cases, no-pay leave is granted to union officers to take up full-time work with their unions.
Note the difference in purpose. No-pay leave, as in the case of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) collective agreement, can be granted for a period of three years to pursue studies abroad.
At Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), it can go up to five years.
In these cases, the employee may be required to make good his pension and medical plan payments up front to maintain his benefits.
No-pay leave can also be granted for shorter periods of course and for other reasons, eg home construction.
At the end of the period of such leave, the employee is required to return to work.
Where there is no collective agreement and the contract of employment makes no provision for no-pay leave, the employer has no legal right to send the employee on no-pay leave.
Forced no-pay leave is a repudiatory breach of contract for which an employee is entitled to seek a remedy. It is a unilateral variation of the contract of employment and is illegal.
But it looks like massa day is determined to return; this time with a vengeance. But that can only happen if we allow it.