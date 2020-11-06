LTE

MANY unscrupulous employers have been using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to dig out workers’ eyes by instituting all kinds of bogus and illegal mechanisms. One such is sending workers home on no-pay leave.

The first thing to know is that the law makes no provision for no-pay leave. So where did this no-pay leave come from?

In many collective agreements between employers and recognised majority unions, provisions are made for the grant of no-pay leave to an employee, once said employee has applied for such leave and has satisfied the criteria laid down in the agreement.

In an employee’s individual contract of employment, there may be provision for no-pay leave.

This is different to lay-off which is at the initiative of the employer.

An employee who is entitled to no-pay leave if she/he satisfies the criteria cannot be sent on no-pay leave by the employer.

The initiative comes from the employee and not the employer. To go on no-pay leave, the employee must apply for it. The employer cannot send the employee on no-pay leave.

In some cases, no-pay leave is granted to union officers to take up full-time work with their unions.

Note the difference in purpose. No-pay leave, as in the case of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) collective agreement, can be granted for a period of three years to pursue studies abroad.

At Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), it can go up to five years.

In these cases, the employee may be required to make good his pension and medical plan payments up front to maintain his benefits.

No-pay leave can also be granted for shorter periods of course and for other reasons, eg home construction.

At the end of the period of such leave, the employee is required to return to work.

Where there is no collective agreement and the contract of employment makes no provision for no-pay leave, the employer has no legal right to send the employee on no-pay leave.

Forced no-pay leave is a repudiatory breach of contract for which an employee is entitled to seek a remedy. It is a unilateral variation of the contract of employment and is illegal.

But it looks like massa day is determined to return; this time with a vengeance. But that can only happen if we allow it.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Manning on the move

Manning on the move

APPEARING eager to get off the ground and begin to deliver on his promises and his commitment to the people he elected to serve, the Member of Parliament for San Fernando East, Brian Manning, is now seeking to find housing and better community living arrangements for some of his constituents.

Covid hard line against rum and beer

Covid hard line against rum and beer

As if the world didn’t already have enough to be disquieted about, came the US presidential elections to overfill front and follow-up news pages everywhere. Broadcast and online outpourings confirmed the apparently singular focus on the blockbuster that summoned recall of the all-engaging drawing power of Hollywood.

Competence and credibility at stake

Competence and credibility at stake

There are myriad issues which have been revealed as sub-optimal in this 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exam crisis: the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results...

Let people exchange those old $100 notes

Let people exchange those old $100 notes

I write on behalf of those persons, a few well-off but mostly poor who, for one reason or another, are still holding some old $100 notes. I wish to add my voice to those who have been appealing to the authorities in recent times to give them another opportunity to exchange their hard-earned dollars for legal notes. It’s especially important in this banga season, when work and money are so hard to come by.

Grow up, T&T

IT amazes me (to say the least) to read about the nonsensical and ridiculous comments by some of our well-known politicians about a small matter like a congratulatory message sent to US president-elect Joe Biden.

Govt must clear the air on latest hunting situation

All sport participants take their sport seriously. They prepare mentally and physically so that they can excel in whatever field they choose with the main goal being, winning the ultimate prize in the end. Sport hunters too, have to go through the same rigours; for themselves and their dogs since the challenges are immense.