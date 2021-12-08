The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 18 years and older receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
In Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates, they have made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.
Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity, Abu Dhabi’s media office said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, in backward-thinking Trinidad and Tobago, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is reminding people that only those over 60 are eligible for a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, while those below 60 must be moderately or severely immunocompromised to get one, even though healthy people without comorbidities are dying from Covid-19 as well.
Mr Deyalsingh goes even further and is seeking legal ramifications for educated people who have done their research on the benefits of receiving a booster, and is calling on people with less education and even, in some cases, unvaccinated nurses to report people who have taken the initiative to further protect themselves against this deadly disease by taking a third dose even though not having comorbidities.
Deyalsingh wants to punish people for lying about their vaccination status in order to receive a booster, even though many medical experts around the world speak about its many benefits and very mild side effects.
Meanwhile, many politicians lie to the public on a regular basis to get into and maintain power, without any legal ramifications whatsoever.
I respect those who choose not to come forward to receive a vaccine.
We must also respect those who believe in the efficacy of vaccines and the importance of a booster dose, even though not immunocompromised, because healthy people are dying of Covid-19 as well.