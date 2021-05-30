End the blame game now; let’s unite to fight Covid

The battle is raging in Trinidad and Tobago about who is to blame for the recent spike and surge in Covid-19 infections causing the deaths of many on a daily basis and overwhelming the health sector. Dr Keith Rowley said, “The Opposition paid for/organised, night after night, thousands of people to do exactly what the virus wanted which was to bring people together during a pandemic.” Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar accused the Prime Minister of wickedness and lunacy for blaming the spread of Covid-19 on nationwide vigils after the kidnapping and murders of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley.
The Covid-19 blame game however is not just on local soil. Many fingers are pointed at China because in the beginning Chinese authorities downplayed the threat of the outbreak when it first began in December, failing to communicate important information to the world health authorities and as a result of this negligence and carelessness allowing millions of people to travel throughout the world and potentially spreading the virus around the globe. The coronavirus first reared its ugly head when it surfaced in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, but researchers now suspect it was circulating even earlier than that in November 2019.
On December 31, the government released a statement to the World Health Organisation underestimating it’s severity by simply saying the disease was “preventable and controllable”. By late January, the story changed as Chinese authorities identified the illness to be a new strain of coronavirus and acknowledged that it could spread via human-to-human contact, but the authorities allowed millions of people to travel before initiating lockdowns.
Chinese scientists have come up with a new story trying to divert the international attention towards India. After blaming Italy, US and Europe for the outbreak the Chinese scientists have now claimed that the deadly novel coronavirus originated in India in the summer of 2019. A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences claim that the Covid-19 virus most likely originated in India in summer 2019. Their theory suggests that the virus, jumped from animals to humans via contaminated water, before travelling unnoticed to Wuhan, where it was first detected.
As the blame game continues the reality is the virus was underestimated from the very beginning by many world leaders all over the world and it is with us wreaking havoc in T&T taking many lives daily. We will only overcome by uniting. Everyone needs to wear their masks, get vaccinated and adhere to Covid-19 protocols if we are to survive this latest onslaught.
Simon Wright
via e-mail