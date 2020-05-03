Two Saturdays ago the Prime Minister announced that the current COVID-19 lockdown/lockout measures would be extended until May 15, the situation to be reviewed on May 10 when more “scientific information” will become available through ramped up testing. Given T&T’s burgeoning psycho-social and economic breakdown that worsens with each passing day—Rome is burning, it is prudent, and fair, to probe the factors that may have driven the decision-makers to ask citizens fast approaching the breaking point “to hold strain”.
• Oxford University, using the same data available to the Government, published its study indicating that except for Vietnam, Trinidad and Tobago was the country most poised to relax lockdown restrictions. Score one for the Opposition; minus one for besieged residents.
• If testing does uncover sporadic cases of COVID-19 then the armamentarium — contact tracing, quarantining, hospitalisation and so on — is already in place to deal with this unlikely event; that would be the strategic option to employ. Extending the lockdown should be relegated to the back burner given the current unease in the population.
• The Prime Minister states that it is a matter of “life and death” which most everybody agrees with. One must hasten to add though that death is more likely for an already identified sliver of the population: most creditable studies have come in at around one per cent, the immune-incompetent for whatever reasons. Policies and practices (P&P) have been put in place to protect this vulnerable group. These P&P would and should not change no matter what additional scientific information is garnered.
• The expressed fear that easing the lockdown too soon could see a resurgence or second, and for the dedicated naysayers, more devastating, wave of COVID-19 is without basis. The evidence so far supports the view that COVID-19 is not endemic in T&T. The bug must first establish a sustained presence to resurge or produce a second wave. So far it hasn’t, thus invalidating such fears.
• Posthumous testing performed on 70 persons whose death certificates recorded causes of death as pneumonia, asthma, CHF, etc, all tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Chief Medical Officer who was citing statistics for the weeks preceding April 24. There appears to be no occult COVID-19 virus lurking, waiting to pounce on vulnerable persons, sending some to their graves.
Finally, and alarmingly, the PM may be awaiting scientific information from data that may be suspect. The CMO in his media briefing on Friday (May 1) revealed that there was a significant reduction in the number of people turning up for COVID-19 testing, a total of 304 persons since expanded surveillance began; all tests have returned negative.
Word on the ground is that persons are afraid that they may test positive and made to undergo the required 14 days (or longer) of quarantine. So that despite their respiratory ailments those so afflicted are staying away. Data from additional testing may not be worth the paper they are written on..
There’s more (factors), but more is not needed. As elaborated above, possible factors to explain the incredible decision to extend the lockdown in its present form lack credibility. This country does not need Oxford University, WHO or any other body to tell us what the next step is. The decision-makers need to stop the torture and relax the lockdown and use the prescriptions already laid out by the Chief Medical Officer in an earlier briefing.
Kenwyn H Nicholls
via e-mail