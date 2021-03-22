It’s not amazing how this Government continues to mishandle the latest issues regarding the Covid-19 situation in this country, especially with the vaccines and the manner in which to get it so we the nation can return to some sort of normalcy. They continue to create controversy over everything when controversy is not even necessary if they simply put us the people first. The Health Minister continues to take his viewers and supporters for fools because we who see through their lies and continued false stories are not moved by anything they continue to say.
I remember when they indicated we would get the first batch of vaccines by March, but a liar never remembers what he said, so now they are telling us they are ordering the vaccines by August and they have gone so far to provide reasons and excuses for this.
The other issue is there is no definite time for the delivery of that order. I guess we await the next excuse from them. In my view, the longer they ride out the ordering of this vaccine the longer they can continue their agenda in acquiring their personal financial gains and we the public can’t question anything because everything is done under the disguise of the pandemic.
Another reason for their stalling is the fact that the longer they take the longer they avoid having to deal with the next big reality. When most of the nation is finally vaccinated, it means places have to be opened, and people who have lost their jobs, income, homes, among other things will now be approaching the Government for solutions to regain these things. That will be another headache this Government has to face so it makes sense to avoid it at all cost.
The greatest is this, our Prime Minister has stated very clearly that asking for a gift is begging and this refers to the vaccines from India. He also clearly indicated that in order to protect the citizens of T&T he will not be asking for vaccines which are not approved by the World Health Organisation.
How quickly he forgot that the same vaccines he was referring to were the same 2,000 vaccines Barbados gifted us from what they received from India which was administered to some of our frontline workers. If he was so concerned about the safety of it, why didn’t he stand up for what he believed in and not accept it.
It leaves us the smart part of the nation to believe that you don’t want to receive free vaccines because it means you will have to purchase less. Purchasing less means less money the real beneficiaries will receive in their pockets.
We know how things work, an order may cost $20 million (just saying) but you tell us the public it costs $30 million knowing very well we have no access to the truth and we have no choice but to continue to take your word for it.
Imagine you blast an Opposition for asking for something for the people of this country and yet you turn it around to imply something else.
This pandemic was an opportunity for this Government and they utilised every moment and every cent.
If I was the Opposition, I would be glad not to be in government, because it means they can’t blame me for anything because I was not in charge for the last six years. I hope we the people of this country really start demanding good governance and transparency and start holding people accountable.