End this years-long problem

There is a very delectable general election to be won in 2025.

All male aspirants—whether PNM, UNC or belonging to window-dressing third political parties—are equally guilty of ­loving up trafficked females. No need to mince words. This has been going on for so many years in T&T.

Who actually did what, when and where in T&T will be determined by the court of public opinion and the next general election.

As far back as I can remember, Venezuelan and Colombian women have been coming to T&T to work in nightclubs and casinos. Not all of them have been forced.

There is and has been talk of casino “ladies” being exploited in Central and South Trinidad. I remember former MP Ramona Ramdial of Couva mentioning the problem. The past is not always just “the past” and it was never about just happening in Port of Spain alone.

I saw the same thing in London; only thing is, over there the women were from Czechoslovakia, China, Russia, Poland, Africa and the Philippines. They worked in casinos, restaurants and, as we say over here, “in other places”.

So, time for us to get real. Beautiful women of poor backgrounds have always been exploited globally. Do we have a problem with admitting prostitution has been high on the T&T agenda for certain dirty-minded opportunists? Suddenly it is politically expedient to play blame games? If you lose the game, we will say—if yuh lose, yuh lose?

All men, of all races, countries and social statuses just cannot leave pretty ladies alone. Here in T&T we say—if the priest could play, who is we?

The only problem in 2023 is that there is a most delectable general election waiting to be won in 2025 and we need to come off the global human trafficking statistics.

End of story. For now.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

