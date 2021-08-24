Ending SoE derails inoculation effort

In response to the now oft-repeated question how is the vaccination drive tied to the continuation of the state of emergency (SoE)? the answer lies squarely in the fact that the legal provision that allow individuals (ie, dentists, veterinarians, medical students) other than medical doctors to dispense vaccines was made under the state of emergency regulations.
Given that many of the vaccination sites are staffed by volunteers (who are not all medical practitioners), to end the state of emergency now will, in effect, derail the national effort.
Additionally, you don’t need to be a senior counsel to understand there is a huge difference between a state of emergency and the curfew.
Therefore, any assertion that vaccines are administered during the day and not at night are wholly superfluous and mischievous. How this continues to be an area of (willing or unwilling) conflation is frustrating, to say the least.
On the matter of the nightly curfew: our “lockdown”, as is the case with all the other lockdowns throughout the world, is designed to minimise human interaction and social activity. It is about limiting the opportunities for the virus to be spread.
While masks, social distancing and hand washing may ameliorate infection, the truth is that 100 per cent enforcement and/or adherence is an impossible task.
For example, an infected person may wash hands, wear a mask and stand six feet away from you, but what if he were to sneeze in your presence?
At the end of the day, any restriction on movement is but one tool in the arsenal at our disposal in the fight against Covid-19.
After 18 months of this pandemic, the majority of us have come to accept and live with the other tools—masking, hand washing, social distancing.
It is now high time for us, as a mature population, to accept the science and subscribe willingly to the safety afforded by a state of emergency as well.
G Elias
Cascade