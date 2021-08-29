Enforce law against motorists blasting music

It has become increasingly noticeable over the past two years, that many motorists are driving around blasting music from their cars almost as if there is no law that prohibits this.

Maybe I should first ask “Is it against the law?” It would seem not as in my opinion it has become worse over the past two years, and I’m yet to hear or read that anyone was charged for it.

Blame it on Covid? Maybe the individuals need to “vent” their frustrations, but at the cost of frustrating others and disturbing the peace?

I witnessed a car in St James recently with a speaker box on the back seat “jamming” music as the driver drove merrily along. I have been to Europe a few times and the laws there prohibit that sort of thing. You never, ever see or hear any such thing. Not even from houses.

Don’t we want to aspire to first world status one day or has this become part of our “culture“?

Wayne Dopson

Woodbrook

