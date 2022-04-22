Enforce military training for all pupils

Trinidad and Tobago is in a sad state. The school fights are just a few more straws on the camel’s back.

Thanks to TikTok, WhatsApp and the accessibility of smartphones, we are seeing, at an accelerated rate, the number of schoolchildren battering one another.

Perhaps it’s not an actual increase, but an increase in digital recording. Did you see the one in Diego Martin where a girl stood up on a Wingroad?

Regardless, it’s a problem. We can’t consider corporal punishment, because it is archaic and divisive, though historically effective. Parental accountability and fines; suspension and expulsion are idealistic and should have already served their value, but nada.

I think military conscription for pupils between Form Four and Form Five, with boarding for three months, should be considered. It could be Trinbagonians’ hope for a better tomorrow.

Whereas Guyana and Barbados make glamorous world and regional headlines (Mia Mottley is on panel discussion with head of the IMF), almost monthly another Trinidadian man wanted for murder is arrested in St Vincent or Grenada. This is a horrifying trend.

But the trend that the Government has decided to follow is diversifying the economy by growing weed. Ten, 50 years ago, if you heard a cousin planning to get rich on growing ganja, you’d know to run.

But this is our 2022 vision. This bill was in Parliament on April 20—4/20—the day marijuana is most celebrated in the US. Legislating has become like a high man’s joke. Why should pupils be accountable for a sense of seriousness toward life, when policy dates are set on the ficklest foundation?

This is a Trinidadian horror story. But it’s not over yet, it’s not too late. There’s still a chance we could make it great.

Enforce military training and standards on all pupils; encourage a programme for adults, too.

National Security annually gets the most money, and it is not working. Desperate times call for outlandish measures.

Nicholas Maraj

Arima

