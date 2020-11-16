Enforce noise laws

Oh the noise! First the booming from a resident in this “residential’’ neighbourhood. Boom, boom all day on Friday. I guess that was his version of music.
Then from 5 p.m. it was the boom of the bamboo and maybe carbide, then the fireworks. This ridiculous noise went until midnight. The booming of the fireworks was competing with the incessant noise of the resident DJ. Poor dogs! Poor sick people! No rest tonight.
About 11.30 p.m., I thought of calling the St Joseph Police. Tried, but no one answered the call. No surprise. Last time I tried that, the police asked me to give them the address of the noisemakers. Because it is too much trouble to patrol. Haven’t seen a police patrol in St Joseph since the Comfort Police. I miss them.
If only we had laws against this noise-making. If only we had laws against fireworks and loud music in “residential’’ neighbourhoods.
Oh wait! We do!
When will the police enforce them?
When will the Environmental Management Authority do their jobs and patrol neighbourhoods to stop this lawlessness?
Coming soon—New Year’s celebrations.