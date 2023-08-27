Enill’s laughable declaration

A side effect of ingesting balisier juice is that it makes you say really unconscionably stupid things, that no one believes.
So it has to be a case of sheer stupidity to hear T&T’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Conrad Enill, a failed and rejected PNMite, saying there is no shortage of foreign exchange in this country. How this may have made Guyanese people laugh at us.
This has to be the most laughable declaration from anyone who should know better. A forex shortage has been crippling this country.
It’s as bad as stringent reductions and restrictions on credit cards; long, long wait times in banks for merchants unless you have the clout to import Range Rovers and Jaguars as well as weapons.
Why do you think we have an online sales tax? Grocers, pharmacies, small business people cannot get anything and so businesses are closing down. This is what happens when you close down Petrotrin, Mr Enill.
I wish to inform Mr Enill that citizens have to beg in the bank for US$150 for a family of four to go on a short vacation for three nights. It’s downright wicked.
Mr Enill must have lost his mind. When it comes to foreign exchange, we are one rung above Venezuela—ie, we just haven’t reached the garbage can as yet.
That’s insulting, Sir. Really insulting.
Linda Capildeo
St James