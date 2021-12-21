Enjoy Christmas...but be safe

The Christmas pace is picking up in the malls, on the streets, and in our homes—it is called the Christmas spirit. Despite what we are going through in Trinidad and Tobago, we must try our best to enjoy, in whatever way possible, the Christmas season.
I know many in T&T and around the world have lost loved ones due to the pandemic, and this Christmas may be very painful. We all must bear this in mind, and pray for them in their hour of grief.
There are also those, including children, who, for the last two years—because of the economic downturn made even worse by the pandemic—have been struggling to make ends meet. Let us not forget them.
Whether we choose to believe it or not, families will come together for Christmas. We must all be aware that the virus is present and continues to take lives around the world—and that includes T&T. Do what is necessary to protect yourself and your family members.
I have heard advice being given by those heading the war against Covid-19. We should all take heed. Please, when visiting the malls, city, and supermarkets—to the best of your ability, avoid large crowds.
Shopping early and not waiting until the last minute is a wise thing to do, while following the three Ws put there for our protection.
One of the biggest super spreaders of the virus is a Christmas party. Let us be wise party lovers: do not put yourselves and others at risk. The virus is no respecter of persons, and is looking for every avenue to spread its wings. Do not give the virus this advantage. Yes, do enjoy your Christmas, but do it in a safe way—it’s possible.
Finally, let me remind you: vaccines are available. You still do have a choice of vaccines. Please, for your sake, and the sake of family members and friends, if you are not vaccinated, do so. Take full advantage of what is being given to you freely. It is our best defence at present against Covid-19.
Do have wonderful Christmas and a bright and prosperous new year. May all your dreams and aspirations for 2022 be fulfilled.
Blessings always. Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan