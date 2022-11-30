The Government needs to come clean and stop playing games and pass the procurement act. Procurement regulator Moonilal Lalchan is calling for the proclamation of the procurement act now.
The PNM is now three-quarters of the way through their term, and failing us miserably. The Government’s position is that more work needs to be done on it, and more consultation is required.
This is the typical story when they want to stall something. However, when they want to push through something, you never hear anything like that.
My opinion is that this has been discussed ad nauseam and there is no need for further consultation. The act should be proclaimed first and then, if necessary, further amendments could be made. Moonilal Lalchan is of the same opinion, as he basically said that.
The support of the Government to large contractors or preferred contractors that they are able to influence in their ministries is one of the reasons it’s so hard to unseat some of these prominent ministers or a government.
Over the years, they are able to manipulate who gets the major State contracts. This has given this Government and individual ministers in our political system more power within our country as a whole, and prominence within their constituencies.
The procurement act was first passed in 2015 and amended in 2020, in an effort to curb this type of corruption. However, many Government members such Terrence Deyalsingh and even Keith Scotland supported Attorney General Reginald Armour’s take on it, saying we are not ready for the procurement act.
They insisted more work and consultation were required. However, Lalchan stated “over 325 (stakeholder consultations) were held and that helped us to develop the regulations. And coming out of that, we would have made recommendations for amendments to the act. So we don’t believe we need further consultation”.
Both Scotland and Deyalsingh argued against the act. Why? If this legislation would safeguard against a lot of the corruption in tendering for State contracts and reduce back-door deals and bribes, why oppose it so vociferously?
Why, after such a long time, are these well-known members of the Government arguing not to proclaim the act? Lalchan actually said this act will tackle a lot of the corruption in this sector and, by putting proper procurement procedures in place, you can save billions of taxpayers’ dollars that can go towards other much-needed repairs, infrastructure, security, education, roads, water, etc, etc.
Lalchan said: “So in Trinidad, if we suggest that 50 per cent of our budget... and we estimate that about $26 billion is spent, if we could save 20 per cent (lost through corruption), you are looking at a savings of $5.2 billion per year... Think about what we could do for the health sector, the roads, the infrastructure (with this money).”
That’s billions he’s saying we can save and put towards other crucial purposes.
The two members bombarded and cross-examined Lalchan like he was in court. Is it that these representatives see that by getting this legislation implemented it will erode their party’s power to fund certain projects?
Do they think financiers and friends of politicians are protected from the consequences that this legislation brings if not proclaimed now? Do they think that by delaying it longer, they may have more say on lucrative contracts and incentives from the State, and be able to finance large buildings or campaigns in the future?