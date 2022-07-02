For months we have seen a gradual and systematic breakdown in law and order, with regard to the theft of copper cables and other related items.
Nationwide, the very ugly sight of cut and hanging TSTT (Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago) cables, the destruction of WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) and T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) assets by thieves, in order to access copper, speak to an inertia by the Government, which makes citizens wonder.
A pro-active government would have devised strategies from early to mitigate this level of banditry.
Now, citizens have to ask whether high-level officials have a hand in what is happening.
Why has the Government flat out refused to ban the exportation of copper items from Trinidad and Tobago? Why has the Government refused to put systems in place to determine the origins of copper that is being exported?
The only way to solve this problem is to make it infeasible and expensive for the thieves.
But that and a “blue bachac” we may never see.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope