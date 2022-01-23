Enough mauby-coloured water

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales is trying his best, taking into consideration the condition in which he received the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
With all who have gone before, he seems to be the only one who is prepared to do what it takes to fix WASA. I know this will be a tall order for Mr Gonzales, but I believe where there is a will there is a way.
I am seeing WASA getting the water supply regulated in some areas.
Now, there is still a lot of work to be done in this country, when it comes to adequate water supply. However, I have also joined the line of citizens who do have some serious issues with WASA.
To the minister, please, can something be done to clear up the mauby-coloured water that very often comes through my tap?
Recently I had to fill a drum of water and when I saw the colour of the water, it brought an abrupt end to what I had planned to do. This has been the pattern—washing clothes, etc, with this muddy water at times.
Can you imagine the predicament of those citizens who cannot afford to purchase drinking water? Please, citizens, boil your water before you drink it. This is serious.
Mr Gonzales, with your great zeal to deliver water to as many as possible, please let the water be of some standard and quality.
I leave this as a slogan for WASA: “Clean pipe-borne water for all in 2022”.
You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one... Let’s do it together, people. Yes, we can.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan