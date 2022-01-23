Enough mauby-coloured water

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales is trying his best, taking into consideration the condition in which he received the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

With all who have gone before, he seems to be the only one who is prepared to do what it takes to fix WASA. I know this will be a tall order for Mr Gonzales, but I believe where there is a will there is a way.

I am seeing WASA getting the water supply regulated in some areas.

Now, there is still a lot of work to be done in this country, when it comes to adequate water supply. However, I have also joined the line of citizens who do have some serious issues with WASA.

To the minister, please, can something be done to clear up the mauby-coloured water that very often comes through my tap?

Recently I had to fill a drum of water and when I saw the colour of the water, it brought an abrupt end to what I had planned to do. This has been the pattern—washing clothes, etc, with this muddy water at times.

Can you imagine the predicament of those citizens who cannot afford to purchase drinking water? Please, citizens, boil your water before you drink it. This is serious.

Mr Gonzales, with your great zeal to deliver water to as many as possible, please let the water be of some standard and quality.

I leave this as a slogan for WASA: “Clean pipe-borne water for all in 2022”.

You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one... Let’s do it together, people. Yes, we can.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Act on John report

Act on John report

The report by retired Justice Stanley John draws fresh attention to the approval of licences for firearms users and dealers during the tenure of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith as well as the operations of the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC).

Impact of online schooling

Over the past two years most children have been subjected to online schooling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Being a parent myself I have personally observed the physical and mental health impact suffered by kids daily.

Cricket and Caribbean society

Cricket and Caribbean society

KIERON POLLARD, the captain of the West Indies limited-overs cricket team, was refreshingly frank about his team’s failings in their 2-1 defeat by Ireland in their recent One-Day International (ODI) series, and the generally poor state of batting in the region.

Deon Lendore’s final quarter for country

Deon Lendore’s final quarter for country

Deon Lendore died tragically, short weeks after he had represented our country in the quarter at the Olympics in Tokyo. This is not a eulogy. There are others who knew him well, in this country and in the United States, who would have reflected publicly on his life and contribution. This is more an attempt to try to situate him in a tradition, one committed to the pursuit of excellence.

Barbados has faith in Mia

Barbados has faith in Mia

Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism levelled at Mia Mottley, the overwhelming majority of the electorate of Barbados returned her and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to government for a second consecutive term at a general election held on January 19.

Enough mauby-coloured water

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales is trying his best, taking into consideration the condition in which he received the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).