Enough with the colonial regulations

Some two months ago, a citizen visited the Inland Revenue office to transact business, honouring her responsibility, and was barred from entering because of the Government’s insensitive colonial regulations prohibiting sleeveless tops, slippers and shorts.
Indomitable Trinidadian she was, she used a piece of cloth, covered her shoulders, and proceeded to transact her business.
The press contacted Public Administration Minister Allyson West, who stated she “would look into reviewing the regulations”.
Of course, months have passed and typical of “the system” so devoid of alleviating unnecessary stress on citizens, absolutely nothing has been done.
Living in a tropical country where the temperature can reach 36 degrees Celsius, I utterly enjoy working in shorts and, on my way to work, visited the Caroni licensing office to renew my permit, as lawfully required, only to encounter staff paid to execute this disgusting, retrograde, insulting, pathetic and thoughtless action, barring me from entering.
What shocked me when forced to go back another day was seeing a young man inside the building at the cashier’s booth wearing the slave master’s dropped pants, his visible underwear disgustingly halfway on his butt. Why did they allow him to enter dressed like a fool? Isn’t that an eyesore compared to beautiful female arms in a sleeveless top? Or my lower masculine legs in shorts enjoying the enthralling island breeze?
Even the British, cognisant of, and much appreciative of tropical climates, wore shorts when visiting their territories and established short pants as the standard uniform of our police “force” up to and shortly after Independence.
Admiringly, Michelle Obama created worldwide sensation on ascending to high office with her signature sleeveless dresses, confident of her beautiful black complexion, propelling women internationally to follow her fashion.
Who can be so thoughtless and nonchalant despite repeated protest yet choose to maintain this dotish and unproductive requirement on citizens?
Are they expecting winter climate without warning? Have they considered their deprivation of citizens’ rights to responsibilities of honouring their social obligations?
I am, therefore, engaging legal counsel since sleeveless tops, a decent short pants and quality flip flops are not harmful to anyone, save the conceited holders of outdated and contemptuous colonial traditions, and barring entry to expected Government services in our tropical climate can be rendered illegal and unnecessarily intrusive.
Trevor Hosten