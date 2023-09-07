Growing up as a young, vibrant, intellectually driven and goal-oriented student, I always heard the phrase “education is the key to success”.

Now while I may agree with this statement, sadly, the education system and the job market in Trinidad and Tobago do not effectively cater for the overall development of today’s youth.

The pandemic caused a major shift in employment structures and vacancies within the workforce and working environment. We now have both the aging population and the younger generation competing for the same jobs and positions where contracts and employment opportunities are only on a short-term basis, leaving no real job security or room for sustainable income and economic stability.

The economic needs of individuals are on the rise while the pockets of the people are decreasing. There are no real provisions for job creation and creativity, and economic diversification is only an illusion.

The sorcery must discontinue as poverty is on the rise and the middle class is now on the verge of experiencing a sad reality. The rich get richer while the poor get poorer is the only real conclusion which seems to be an ongoing process.

I see many graduates from top universities selling aloo pies and doubles to make a living, and some even in the gas stations and KFC restaurants. Now while this is an honest living, where is the return on their educational investment? Who is to determine the timeline of such underemployment?

The State must do better to ensure better job opportunities for the growing demands of the population. Why is the State turning a blind eye to these pertinent issues and why is there no real conversation on the table for betterment?

The once sweet Trinidad and Tobago is now in economic shambles due to a careless and incompetent Government that has mismanaged resources and tampered with taxpayers’ dollars. The economy has failed and will continue to decline if there is no real accountability and transpa­rency among the heads of State.

One solution: call a general election now!

Niala Candice Deonarine

