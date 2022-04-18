We all have heard this being echoed in Trinidad and Tobago time and time again, “None shall be left behind” which I support but in reality, it is not happening at this present time.
The gap continues to get wider between the haves and those who do not have or just barely making it. I am tempted to ask the question “will this ever change” or will we all just have to cope with the system that we are locked into? I would be very naïve to think that one day we will all be on the same level or the world will have any type of equality in any given area. Believe me, “it is what it is”. Yet amid all of the realities before us we must consistently try to ensure to the best of our ability that none is left behind.
When you take a panoramic view of our country, it is quite evident that many are being left behind, and that includes our children. It saddens me to see little children on the road hustling, selling vegetables, etc, because of poverty. This is a norm in so many places all over T&T. How many have gone out of business adding to thousands being out of a job? Let us face it, many of our brothers/sisters they are being left behind in sweet T&T. One thing that must be on the top of the file with things to do is creating jobs. We need to do this in every sector, providing for all skill sets in our society.
Massive job creation is one of the ways in dealing with both the economy and the social aspect of our twin islands. It is said money answers all things, for citizens to live they must have purchasing power, no big math behind this. Lack in homes can bring about all types of issues that can lead to violence and wrongdoing.
It may take some doing, but too many of our citizens are in a dark place and we all must work together to better the lives of those who need help. You may say that is the politician’s job to make T&T a better place for the citizenry. While I agree it is part of their portfolio, as citizens we all do have a role to play in all of this. After all, this is our country, and whatever ills there may be can eventually impact us.
I encourage all together, let us do to the best of our ability ensuring that none is left behind.