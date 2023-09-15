After 61 years of Independence, isn’t it time we insist that the CEOs and managers in the Public Service ensure that the general public is served efficiently and courteously?
I recently travelled from my home in Tunapuna on a Sunday morning to get urgently needed medication from the pharmacy section of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
A sign on the wall indicated that the hours of service were from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. I arrived at 12.05 p.m. and there were about 20 other patients waiting for the same purpose. After I handed the prescription to a pharmacist, I was told to wait, but there was no guarantee I would get the medication because the staff had to leave at 1 p.m.
At 12.45 p.m., an announcement was made over the intercom that no further prescriptions would be dealt with. Also, that those who were given numbers would have to return the next day. The window was then closed sharply and noisily.
There were reactions of shock and disappointment by all the patients who were left holding numbers in their hands, but the staff seemed to be totally unconcerned that there were urgent cases to be dealt with. I left totally disappointed.
And yet, on a previous occasion with different members of staff, no numbers were handed out after 12.30 p.m. Every patient with a number was able to get their medication, even if it meant that the staff had to work a few extra minutes after their official closing time. What a difference!
Judith Devenish
Tunapuna