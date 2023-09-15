After 61 years of Independence, isn’t it time we insist that the CEOs and managers in the Public Service ensure that the general public is served efficiently and courteously?

I recently travelled from my home in Tunapuna on a Sunday morning to get urgently needed medication from the pharmacy section of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

A sign on the wall indicated that the hours of service were from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. I arrived at 12.05 p.m. and there were about 20 other patients waiting for the same purpose. After I handed the prescription to a pharmacist, I was told to wait, but there was no guarantee I would get the medication because the staff had to leave at 1 p.m.

At 12.45 p.m., an announcement was made over the intercom that no further prescriptions would be dealt with. Also, that those who were given numbers would have to return the next day. The window was then closed sharply and noi­sily.

There were reactions of shock and disappointment by all the patients who were left holding numbers in their hands, but the staff seemed to be totally unconcerned that there were urgent cases to be dealt with. I left totally disappointed.

And yet, on a previous occasion with different members of staff, no numbers were handed out after 12.30 p.m. Every patient with a number was able to get their medication, even if it meant that the staff had to work a few extra minutes after their official closing time. What a difference!

Judith Devenish

Tunapuna

Violence in T&T comes so easy

Things are not getting better around us, for as you listen to the news or read one of our daily newspapers, violent behaviour is everywhere.

Over the years, we have experienced some of the most heinous crimes committed against another individual. We associated this type of demonic behaviour with some far-off country, but it is here right before our eyes.

Pilot survey a vital tool

The T&T Pilots Association should conduct a comprehensive survey for CAL’s (Caribbean Airlines) management to gauge pilot satisfaction, identify areas of concern and foster improved communication.

This survey would serve as a vital tool for understanding pilots’ perspectives on safety protocols, work conditions and leadership effectiveness. Gathering this feedback will enable the association to advocate for positive changes, strengthen labour-­management relations and ultimately enhance overall airline operations.

End ‘complicated’ VAT system, Mr Imbert

AN open letter to the Minister of Finance:

Whenever the Government changes the way consumers are taxed, they do it with one overarching goal in mind: to reach further into their pockets and increase their involuntary contribution to the Government, and not as a means of helping consumers as they glibly state in their propaganda as they sign the new tax law with one hand and reach into your wallet with the other.

T&T can benefit from G20 summit

I wish to share my reflections on the recent G20 summit in India, focusing on its relevance to Small Island Develop­ing States (SIDS) like Trinidad and Tobago.

The summit has illu­minated various avenues for addressing critical issues such as climate change, digital transformation and sustainable growth that are pertinent to our nation. A noteworthy outcome was the endorsement of a global architecture for the dissemination of digital public goods, including Aadhaar (bio­metric identification), UPI (unified payment interface) and CoWIN (Covid-19 vaccination platform).

Consult people first, not after

Consult people first, not after

“Putting people first” and “serving the people” are terms often exploited by politicians seeking office, and after wearing the crown, they disappear in a puff of hot air.

As we anticipate the presentation of the upcoming national budget, we urge Finance Minister Colm Imbert, known for his smug quip “they haven’t rioted yet”, to make this fiscal plan genuinely people-focused. After all, a happy population is a productive one.

Taking back T&T

Taking back T&T

In 1991, dismayed by the body of lies being used to justify the invasion of Iraq, I left the British Territorial Army. A retired officer had come to the Oxford Officer Training Corps to sell the war to the young officers and recruits. He spoke of war in glorious terms, as if it were a grand safari expedition. I visited the commanding officer of the corps and told him that the Iraqis would be bombed like rabbits in their holes. It would not be a war; it would be a massacre. He was not upset. He was genial.