 
Message on World Mental Health Day 2021, celebrated tomorrow.

Around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic is taking a terrible toll on people’s mental health. Millions of people face grief over lost family members and friends. Many more are anxious over unemployment and fearful of the future.
Older people may experience isolation and loneliness, while children and adolescents may feel alienated and distressed.
Without determined action, the mental health impact may last far longer than the pandemic itself.
We must act to redress the glaring inequalities exposed by the pandemic—including the inequality in access to mental health services.
In high-income countries, over 75 per cent of people with depression report that they do not receive adequate care.
And in low- and middle-income countries, over 75 per cent of people with mental health conditions receive no treatment at all. This is the direct consequence of chronic under-investment, as governments spend an average of just over two per cent of their health budgets on mental health. This is unacceptable.
At long last, we are beginning to see recognition that there can be no health without mental health.
Member States have endorsed the World Health Organisation’s updated Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan.
The United Nations family, together with partners across the global mental health community, are introducing new guidelines and developing new tools to improve mental health.
These are positive steps—but we have a long way to go.
On World Mental Health Day and every day, let us commit to work together with urgency and purpose to ensure quality mental health care for all people, everywhere.
António Guterres
UN Secretary-General

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NP’s cooking gas confusion

NP’s cooking gas confusion

 
The issue of what appears to have been a disastrous attempt by the board and management at the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) to surreptitiously raise cooking gas and kerosene prices must be fiercely dealt with by the authorities.

Embracing the reality of the agriculture sector

As salesman for the Government’s fiscal policies, Colm Imbert must be congratulated for the Prime Minister’s continued confidence in his ability to handle this responsibility during this period of our development history; and of course, his pitch that the “­Roadmap to Recovery” informs their focus on making food security a high priority.

In a vulnerable state

In a vulnerable state

 
Looking at the list of VAT-­rated food items published by the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), I realised that the only thing that I buy from this selection is currants.

Why I am vaccinated

Why I am vaccinated

I am vaccinated against Covid-19, and here are the reasons based on science and ethics.

Antigen or PCR?

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) needs to advise the public if the cheaper and non-invasive antigen test is being accepted by the airline for travel to the United States.

Environmental change starts with me

Young people in developed countries are today once again highlighting the long-called-for reduction of greenhouse gases and other elements that are major contributors to the now undeniable global warming.