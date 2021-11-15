Mr Israel Khan’s commentary “Implementing a workable criminal justice system” in the Express of November 13, 2021, is spot on. He numerates nine valid points. The following are my own independent feelings and opinions.
I had to wonder about the deeper contexts of this matter. Mr Khan’s solutions would address the problems. But wait. The problems just did not emerge the day before his commentary.
Were your elected leaders aware of the issues Mr Khan highlighted? They very well saw and felt the effects of those issues, over many years.
How did “we” come to this? It’s this simple: successive regimes have been asleep at the helm—or distracted by tribal political issues. Sadly, many will console themselves by arguing that “tribal politics” happens in other countries too.
The colonial masters gave independence to a nation struggling in its adolescence. After Independence, T&T remained anchored with an antiquated legal system.
The whole system of justice in T&T—which includes the criminal justice system—was due for overhaul over 20 years ago.
England shot ahead at first-world speed, whilst T&T was left woefully lagging in development of systems of law and regulation. T&T never achieved maturity on the world stage.
Anybody who has studied many of the live proceedings and judgments on T&T cases at the Privy Council over the years will have observed the “amusement” of the English Law Lords—albeit wrapped in the utmost of British tact.
Up to 2012 the following was the situation:
1.The justice system was dumbed down by successive regimes and given a pittance of $43m in 2009 for the year, when Mr Big & Co had made deposits on a private jet to the tune of circa $63m (total cost $400m).
2. In effect, the Judiciary was put in “the doghouse”.
3. The “murder rate” was one of the highest in the world and well above that for the UK.
4. A system of law enforcement—aka the Police Service— was a laughing stock.
5. The nation’s wealth was haemorrhaged away by all manner of bobol over the previous 50 years.
Many Trinis around that time in 2012 chided me (sic), “Gih dem a fat chance nuh. Allyuh fellas in England only like tuh critahcise. You eh know how it is. Come dong and face dee music!”
Are things much better today? I don’t think so. How much of a fat chance do “they” need?
From pillar to post the nation went—from Independence to now—with ordinary people caught up, just like in Guyana, fighting to maintain tribal political allegiances.
The legal health of the nation slipped between the stools—as they would say in England.
Mindful of the above contexts and that the best indicator of future performance is past performance—I do not think the future of T&T is “orange”.
I am unable to be enthusiastic that implementation of the solutions Mr Khan rightly suggests, would happen any time soon.
In closing, I share that my father, the late Dr Selwyn Lutchman, passed away a few months ago.
He was a diehard Trini, who in the years of my specialist training in England said, “Return to T&T to serve your people.”
But about seven years ago, he said to me with reasons (sic), “Doh come back here. Dis country dead. Make yuhself happy in Englan’.”
I was shocked that he would ever say a thing like that. He gave good medical service to many people in Trinidad. He died not in depression but alongside a pervasive sadness for the state of the nation— something few knew about.