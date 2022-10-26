I was flabbergasted when I saw that Mr Pooran was appointed captain of the T&T Red Force team for the cricket West Indies CG United Regional Super 50 cup, after performing as probably the worst-ever captain in the history of West Indies cricket both as a batsman and a captain.
We finished last in a group of “minnows” and he has been recalled to the Red Force team? As captain? The only thing that qualifies him for selection was the early exit/elimination of the T20 team since he would be home in time for the competition. His last eight T20 I innings were 13 (IRE), 7 (ZIM), 5 (SCO), 2 (AUS), 2 (AUS), 1 (NZ), 15 (NZ) and 3 (IND). He has never played a Test match for the West Indies, but has plied his trade successfully in the shorter format of the game. I think he should have been given time to reflect, rejuvenate and rethink his strategy before he returns to cricket. Spend time in the nets and count four-day cricket experiences as blessings—and yes, make yourself available for Test cricket! Your trip to greatness like Kohli’s, Steve Smith’s, Babar Azam’s, de Kock’s, et al!
After the humiliating loss to Ireland, Pooran stated “this was a learning experience” for us. I thought it was more like a “losing” experience.
“I have disappointed my guys with the way I performed,” he opined. I think we actually came last in the tournament since we had the lowest net run rate in the qualifiers. But we tend to lack honour in these parts of the world and he should have done the honourable thing and dropped himself for the finals. I do not know where, how and when in the world he thought he would find form—and chanced it at the finals! The result is history. The world dwells and depends on leaders and leadership. Our leader failed us miserably—the rest is history! Mr Pooran, please take a bow!
President of the WICB Mr Ricky Skerritt put the blame squarely on the batsmen and their inability to play slow bowling as well as untimely shot selection—the question is when did he find out about this, and what did he do? After the horse has bolted he is now saying “solutions will be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all formats”. What was CWI’s strategy in the first place and if it has failed. and the results show that it certainly has, then Mr Skerritt should do the honourable thing.
I would like the WICB to communicate their strategy to the bewildered supporters/stakeholders of the West Indies. I even wonder if the players are aware of this strategy. Finally, he said, “West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event”—what exactly is he referring to? Is there someone or some event bigger than West Indies cricket that he has knowledge of, and has done nothing about it?
This is a very “loaded” statement and falls in the well-harvested gardens of past and current players and the hosts of events. Is there more in the mortar than the pestle? There is more to this than meets the eye for those who are in the know, who can guess what he is talking about and what I am hinting/guessing at.
I personally found it passing strange that Skerritt’s message came so quickly after West Indies bowed out. Was this statement pre-prepared in anticipation, and he just pressed send? The West Indies would have collected some warm dollars in the World T20, but also lost out on some. However, the buck stops at the top. Take a bow, Mr Skerritt!
Phil Simmons, West Indies coach, wisely and honourably “stepped down”, but his comments left a lot to be desired. After the debacle with Ireland (my daughter did not even know Ireland played cricket—when I was expressing my hurt/anger/shock on that memorable morning), Mr Simmons cited our weakness for slow bowling. It seems as though everyone around the world is aware of our weaknesses except our coaching staff and our players.
At a news conference in August, Simmons was asked if he is concerned with players , including Russell, not making themselves available for West Indies. His response was, “I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their country.” This is, in my mind, a clear indication that we have an issue with players wanting to represent West Indies, preferring the more lucrative leagues.
Let me make it expressly clear that I have no problem with players earning well-deserved dollars, but please do not bite the hand that feeds you.
“We just didn’t turn up today” was his explanation for the loss to Ireland. So when your boss questions you about your team’s performance, your answer is simply “We just didn’t turn up”!
He went on to say we were outplayed in all departments. So, what was the coaching staff doing over the past year or whatever? So Mr Simmons has bowed out!
Enough said. I would not like to be in the shoes of Mr Simmons. In my opinion, his hands are tied with regard to the shenanigans of West Indies cricket. He clearly lacks the authority to govern this undisciplined and often disloyal team. For a coach to be successful, he needs the tools of the trade to get the job done. He needs authority, and with that comes respect.
Take a look at sports all over the world and see who are successful and why. Mr Simmons’ resignation should not be accepted at this point in time until a thorough post-mortem is carried out by all stakeholders. Many institutions like a fall guy, it buys them time, but I can’t think of any right-thinking coach worth their weight in gold who would apply for the job as coach of the West Indies under the current conditions. In short, we can do worse, much worse.
Mr Skerritt said one thing of great significance: “West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event.” And I bow to that. Shouldn’t Mr Skerritt as well?