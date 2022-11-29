Environment-protection strategy urgently needed

Floods and landslides—

How can it be prevented or remediated? Preserving vegetation, grasses and trees — Retaining water: reservoirs, dams, floodplains — Integrated river basin approach...

Just an excerpt above from Google. We are indeed experiencing terrible weather and this is happening every year now (not just a four-year pattern) and is predicted to get worse yearly.

I can only imagine the horrors that people, including children, go through every year—fear, being marooned, infestations, livestock loss, agriculture loss, property damage, very costly repairs (if this could at all be done).

The Government has to do the right thing and immediately effect a comprehensive plan to mitigate the future effects. Meaningful actions we take now are more important than just blaming climate change; this does not help.

I have seen first-hand that for years the drains in the El Carmen and surrounding areas are filled with grass, with very limited flow of water to the main river. I can only imagine this is the same for other low-lying areas.

We have denuded mountain slopes in the north to facilitate housing, as if the north is not already congested, leading to frequent flash flooding in the low-lying areas of Port of Spain, St James and Cocorite.

We need to cover every surface of exposed slopes with grass and shrubs—this will go a long way in reducing rapid flow and erosion (there are techniques available to do this).

We have previously seen the water infiltrate the sub surface of the road paving in Manzanilla (2014), and destroying the road—we can do the best paving job in the world, but it will be undermined again; again, we need to do better engineering to lessen the undermining of the road from the water infiltration from the adjoining mangrove and swamp.

We are blessed with three major mountain ranges; we can look at creation (and upkeep) of larger water storage at the bottom of these ranges.

This will help with our water sufficiency during the dry season, and will supply our residential, agricultural and our dwindling energy sector, and not rely on the expensive and unreliable desal plants.

If this is too onerous for WASA, let us follow the model of electricity management, and have separate companies for private water production and water distribution.

Lastly, we need to study the flood-prone areas (especially the farming areas) as a priority, and map out an effective drainage plan—clearing of water courses, widening of drains, widening and dredging of main rivers, properly sized pumps, sluice gates, removal of illegal structures, planning and controlling how land is utilised, and educating the public (including pupils) on the their responsibility in maintaining a good environment.

In short, we need an urgent environment-protection strategy which will, no doubt, require a resource budget to fund and pay for this initiative (a climate loan).

By the way, the ODPM has not been seen in the many flooded areas—where are they?

Raj Maharaj

Valsayn

