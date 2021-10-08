Environmental change starts with me

And while diverse mega companies are indeed major contributors to this obviously larger-than-life predicament, aren’t they realistically supported by everyone of us? Or, put in a more proper perspective, aren’t we, the poor, not so poor and well-off people (globally), by partaking of these giant companies’ products, unintentionally becoming a gigantic group of contributors to global warming?
While we will always have needs for our day-to-day existence and long-term planning, the simple but unnecessary things we sometimes purchase can be amazing.
For instance, excessive jewelry; kitchen utensils that are used a couple of times, then stored away to gather dust; clothing and footwear we end up giving to the “less fortunate” or dumping? What about that abundance of cologne, perfume and make-up? How about luxury vehicles? How about electronic devices used in mass production, in healthcare, in education, in weapons of war (which we like to categorically state as our defence system).
Yes, we excuse ourselves with extravagance, but now there are serious questions we must ask ourselves: exactly where is the source of material that has, for decades, been used to mass-produce all these indulgences?
Let us be real. A planet can have only so many resources, and our planet is no exception. We may have fought many battles for land and sea possession over thousands of years, but it was only a couple hundred years ago that we truly began to exploit the earth’s natural resources.
Today, with an exploding population, aggressive business opportunists, added to our advanced technological demands, global deforestation, massive drilling and quarrying, and the use of more than one hundred chemical elements, it’s anybody’s guess how much longer our planet can sustain itself, unless drastic measures are taken bilaterally by global leaders, and adhered to, and each and every individual plays our part (minor as it seems).
At present, we are absorbed with the concerns of a global pandemic. But even if there’s a sudden reduction in deaths, whether man-made or by divine intervention, given our human nature, are any recognised global leaders (politicians and professors) prepared to tell us (the global population) the truth about earth’s fast-declining natural resources, and the uncertain conditions of not just our proximate atmosphere, but the various layers of troposphere, stratosphere, thermosphere and mesosphere?
One can only hope the learned ones in this field keep the political decision-makers informed about these changes.
We truly need to pay attention to those protesting young people. It’s their future. We love to say we love our children. Do we?
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas