Envy rots the bones

It is with some hilarity and equal amounts of abject horror that the National Women’s League of the People’s National Movement notes the Opposition Leader and her minions’ reactions to Howard University’s honouring of Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.
The toxic tabanca being played on social media by people best known for inferior mindsets has grown from amusing to appalling.
The League wishes to remind the professional naysayers that Dr Rowley has an actual PhD from a reputable university.
Both his academic PhD and honorary degrees were neither purchased online from a degree mill nor self-appointed.
The League also notes that a pseudo-intellectual has also joined the nincompoops’ braying. So, allow us to reintroduce our leader to the ill-informed and delusional.
Dr Keith Christopher Rowley is probably the first (and maybe the only) UWI student to have completed an MSc degree in one year (and by research). That was after graduating with double first-class honours in natural science; and he then went on to become the head of a scientific research department.
From there, he was selected to be a senator in our Parliament, and immediately was made deputy political leader of the main political party (PNM) in the region, one that just came out of office after managing Trinidad and Tobago for 30 unbroken years.
Perhaps a retired lecturer does not know that it was The UWI that awarded Dr Keith Christopher Rowley a doctorate in geology, specialising in geochemistry, almost 50 years ago.
However, even an academic non-entity should know it is uncouth to question another university’s process and to additionally embarrass The UWI with an asinine rant.
In case he is indeed that obtuse, Dr Rowley served 15 years in the opposition in our Parliament, five of those as leader of the opposition.
He became Prime Minister in 2015 and was re-elected as Prime Minister in 2020. He has been elected nine consecutive times by the people of Diego Martin.
All of this may mean nothing to a failed academic who seems to think Dr Rowley’s stellar lifetime accomplishments lack substance based on a yardstick of his own warped design.
Dr Rowley’s recent acknowledgment by experts outside of T&T should be used to honour The UWI, Howard, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The League knows that for bitter men such as the retired lecturer, as far as he and a tiny minority are concerned, life is all about PNM vs UNC. Not one shred of national pride or civic responsibility, because they fuel themselves with hate.
The National Women’s League wonders what the leadership of The UWI, which hired this man, has to say about how the institution is presented in the eyes of the global community.
If the former lecturer of UWI does not know, an honorary degree is not offered and conferred by a president of Howard, but is the deliberate action of the board of trustees.
His ignorance manifested in the letter is an insult to Howard University and an absolute disgrace to The UWI; but then again, he took his cue from the obscenities initiated by the UNC spokespersons.
The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is well respected throughout the world, and no less a person than the President of the United States acknowledged Dr Rowley’s natural talent and regional leadership.
The League commiserates with the Opposition that, under their leader, such praise would not be possible or plausible.
However, envy and invidiousness will not change the fact that Dr Rowley is by far a superior politician, academic and leader.
A word of biblical wisdom for the obviously hurting Opposition: a peaceful heart is needed because envy rots the bones.