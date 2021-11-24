EOT chairman must go

A Tin god in a high place.
That is the only way to describe the behaviour of the chairman of the Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) .
This behaviour has resulted in taxpayers having to foot a bill of $350,000 to Veera Bhajan via a court order. She also has to be paid her salary and allowances from March 2021.
The sad thing is that none of this money is coming directly from the pockets of the members of the EOT.
The irony cannot be overstated that the EOT discriminated against a physically disabled person whose achievements they can never match.
The President appoints the members of the EOT but the Minister (the Attorney General) appoints its chairman and deputy chairman.
The chairman has continuously stymied the will of the President in the appointment of Ms Bhajan as a lay assessor with the EOT.
The Equal Opportunity Act 2000, Part VI, Section 28(2)(c) states that “The appointment of a Commissioner shall be terminated by the President after consultation with the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition if he is incapable, for whatever reason, of performing his duties and functions under this Act.”
Donna Prowell-Raphael has clearly shown that she is incapable of functioning as the chairman of the EOT and must be removed.
If she is not removed the President, Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition would all be complicit in sanctifying her actions.