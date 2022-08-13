I was very pleased to read the recent commentary, “Eradicating NCDs in T&T and Barbados” by Prof Karl Theodore, who was one of the members of the Caribbean Commission on Health and Development chaired by Sir George Alleyne.
The commission provided a report to the Caricom Heads of Government that ultimately led to the Port of Spain Declaration of 2007 on chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the establishment of the annual Caribbean Wellness Day on the second Saturday of September, beginning in 2008.
Theodore’s commentary provided a comprehensive assessment of the current NCD crisis with a bold, radical proposal to work toward the eradication of NCDs, looking at eradication “as the ideal of our NCD programmes, knowing fully well that ideals are generally never literally, or strictly attainable”. Prof Theodore’s call is for the eradication objective to bring “the incidence rates of the different diseases’ conditions as close to zero as possible”.
Eradication would require the development and implementation of specific policy measures, buy-in from governments, and “the multiplicity of stakeholders” who should take responsibility “in the areas germane to their activities”. In other words, the call for the eradication of NCDs should be a concern of everyone—the Central Government, elected representatives at different levels of Government, the private sector, the faith-based bodies, the schools, the tertiary-level institutions, the non-Government organisations, the credit unions, the trade unions, the sports clubs, the youth clubs.
All entities would need to embrace the concept of a population that is essentially free of NCDs, and begin working now to try to make that a reality in the long term.
The goal of eradicating NCDs would require new and innovative approaches to health education that would encourage citizens to take responsibility for their health and adopt lifestyles that would significantly reduce the likelihood of individuals contracting lifestyle diseases.
Perhaps the many attractive community centres across the country could be used for health education programmes. According to Theodore, “NCDs should be regarded as our number one enemy”.
Ian Green
Couva