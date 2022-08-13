I was very pleased to read the recent commentary, “Eradicating NCDs in T&T and Barbados” by Prof Karl Theodore, who was one of the members of the Caribbean Commission on Health and Development chaired by Sir George Alleyne.

The commission provided a report to the Caricom Heads of Government that ultimately led to the Port of Spain Declaration of 2007 on chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the establishment of the annual Caribbean Wellness Day on the second Saturday of September, beginning in 2008.

Theodore’s commentary provided a comprehensive assessment of the current NCD crisis with a bold, radical proposal to work toward the eradication of NCDs, looking at eradication “as the ideal of our NCD programmes, knowing fully well that ideals are generally never literally, or strictly attainable”. Prof Theodore’s call is for the eradication objective to bring “the incidence rates of the different diseases’ conditions as close to zero as possible”.

Eradication would require the development and implementation of specific policy measures, buy-in from governments, and “the multiplicity of stakeholders” who should take responsibility “in the areas germane to their activities”. In other words, the call for the eradication of NCDs should be a concern of everyone—the Central Government, elected representatives at different levels of Government, the private sector, the faith-based bodies, the schools, the tertiary-level institutions, the non-Government organisations, the credit unions, the trade unions, the sports clubs, the youth clubs.

All entities would need to embrace the concept of a population that is essentially free of NCDs, and begin working now to try to make that a reality in the long term.

The goal of eradicating NCDs would require new and innovative approaches to health education that would encourage citizens to take responsibility for their health and adopt lifestyles that would significantly reduce the likelihood of individuals contracting lifestyle diseases.

Perhaps the many attractive community centres across the country could be used for health education programmes. According to Theodore, “NCDs should be regarded as our number one enemy”.

Ian Green

Couva

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert’s 30-year project

Imbert’s 30-year project

The Finance Minister’s aggressive response to criticism of the manner in which residents of Crown Point, Tobago, were evicted on Thursday is understandable, but neither helpful nor fair.

As manager of public funds, it must be anxiety-inducing for him to watch a $1.2-billion project sitting idle as its 2022 completion date slips away, thanks to the havoc wreaked by Covid-19 and other factors, ­including land acquisition complications.

Viva La Revolución

Viva La Revolución

Readers would know that for the past 12 years of this column, I have talked about a global energy revolution, techno­logically-driven and three-­dimensional. It involves shale deposits and the development of fracking; artificial intelligence driving massive oil and gas discoveries; and phenomenal growth of renewable energy accompanied by the increasing electrification of transportation.

Delusions of dispelling dejection

Delusions of dispelling dejection

The prominent sold-out fetes this June provided precursor vibes of the 2023 Carnival season as fete goers celebrated “we outside again”.

The coming season was then loudly announced by the Tribe band launch in July, which drew large crowds behind music trucks on Ariapita Avenue. Other promoters remained at event venues, but their models were amply displayed in all forms of media.

To all the beautiful young people of T&T

My mother, the late Althea George, educator par excellence, was a prolific writer of poems which were often recited at various events by her pupils at Scarborough RC School, and later at St Nicholas Primary.

The following is one of my favourites because I well remember how it was delivered (to thunderous applause!) by one of my younger brothers, then five or six years old, at a school concert.

Obstruction politics: a disservice to T&T

In the book of Ecclesiastes 3, it is ­written that “there is a time and place for everything under the sun”.

My assumption is that it embodies a time and place for honouring commitments and doing what is right and righteous. There is also a colloquialism which Trinbagonians use to admonish others that “Joke is joke, but damn joke ain’t no joke”.

The homecoming

The homecoming

As the airplane hovered over the Northern Range, I knew I was home. I was happy but anxious-feeling. It was two and a half years since I left my country in April 2020, just before the borders closed. No one could have known the horrible Covid epidemic would bring so much sorrow to so many people.