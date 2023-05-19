Erla can’t improve on her ‘excellent’ performance

A grade of “Excellent”—hmm, at first I didn’t think such a ludicrous statement was deserving of a comment.
I would, however, like to simply state that I am not surprised, for this has been the narcissistic subculture that has contaminated the Police Service over the last few years.
I don’t have to remind anyone a recent former acting commissioner’s own self-assessment of his performance suggests he was singing from the same hymn book, and likely from the same choir.
To enlighten John and Jane Public, in the Police Service there are groups or subcultures that are commonly known as cliques, and they would align themselves to certain superior officers who would sanitise all the actions, misconduct, shortfalls or incompetences of persons within their clique to ensure they are always viewed in a glowing or exemplary manner; and this even extends and is most manifested in assessment for promotion in the Police Service. And if an officer does not so align himself, nothing he does (no matter how commendable) would be recognised or rewarded.
I have known many dedicated officers who did exemplary work in the Police Service and were not so recognised, and others who did nothing beyond the norm but were glorified. To add clarity, I will describe a common way this is effected.
In the Police Service, there is an awards committee that will grant monetary commendations/awards for “supposedly” outstanding (ie, excellent) work performed by police officers in the execution of their duty.
The normal procedure is that once a member of the public or a public servant writes or publishes instances of commendable work by any police officer, and this is brought to the attention of the committee, they will consider it and decide whether to grant the officer monetary commendation/award, and these commendations are also considered for promotion.
Naturally the more distinguished or important the recommender is in society, the more likely the committee will decide in favour of granting the award.
I know of a particular officer who is currently an assistant commissioner of police who was granted commendation/award for organising a bus for some children on a field trip in Tobago organised by a foreign embassy.
Now, compare this to another police officer who, on no less than three occasions, was commended by different magistrates for the professional manner in which he had conducted his investigation, and how he presented his evidence in court. Not even when a US police department informed his supervisor in the TTPS of how impressed they were with the evidence he gave in a US federal court in relation to an extradition matter was he granted commendation/award.
This officer even represented the Police Service and this country in the sport of shooting, and was then the most accomplished police shooter regionally and even internationally—yet he retired from the TTPS without a “thank you” card from the police administration.
That said, it is very likely this present commissioner “honestly” believes she has performed excellently over the past 100 days because this is how she has been groomed to think—for she has first to convince herself before she can convince others, especially those to assess her suitability for office.
Well, if the crime situation in our country does not improve, the commissioner cannot be faulted, for who can reasonably expect her to improve on her EXCELLENT performance?
Clement Marshall
retired police officer
St Joseph