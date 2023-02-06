The wait is over. We now have the first woman Commissioner of Police in Erla Harewood-Christopher.
Recently, Ms Christine Kangaloo became the second woman to hold the highest office in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (President). Let our woman power continue to emerge; who knows, maybe from the political arena for the second time there will be a female Prime Minister, which can come from any political party without bias because there are strong and knowledgeable women there who can stand up and be counted. Our women in T&T have proven themselves in all walks of life, which are too numerous to mention in this short article. Job well done, ladies; keep it up.
I understand the anxiety that can grip many of us knowing that a new CoP will take up the mantle in our twin island very soon, and expectations can be high. In my humble opinion, let us stay on the ground.
The CoP is no magician or wonder woman. Let us be real. She was there acting as the CoP and she did carry out her duties. Things continued as normal.
The CoP is only one person, and without all the other relevant parties functioning efficiently with the desire, determination and will to decrease crime, we will not make any dent in our crime situation. Not just the TTPS but the legal system, Parliament (lawmakers), and the citizens also doing their part. An effective plan is vital.
This war against crime is no one-man/woman show; there are no super heroes; it is not a movie; real people are being affected badly. Not until we all come to the realisation that T&T levels of crime can hit anywhere suddenly and that we all have a role to play working together, we are just spinning top in mud.
Our leaders must be prepared to do what is necessary without friend or favour to bring crime under control.
Acceptance in any way is out of the question, and the answers must be given now. Too many law-abiding citizens have suffered and still are at the hands of criminal elements.
Change must come, and peace and safety must be restored to some extent on our twin island. So while I welcome our new CoP, let me say to her that there is a lot on her plate.
You do have a huge task ahead of you. May God give you the strength and wisdom to lead the service. Let us do it together, for when it is all said and done, it is us who have to live here in sweet T&T.