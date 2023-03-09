Erla, put an end to Carnival ‘gallerying’

I have asked this question before, and after that display of a large entourage comprising the heads of police, army, coast guard, fire and prisons, along with many senior officers, walking through the streets of Port of Spain on Carnival Day again this year—and with a huge security presence for nothing short of a “gallerying” exercise and publicity stunt with the Minister of National Security—I must ask again: what purpose does that serve?
Why should the Police Commissioner be involved in this sham instead of being on horseback, moving freely along the parade route and between the competition venues to have a good sense of what is taking place?
Also, why have the Chief Fire Officer and the Prisons Commissioner on this charade? I feel sure their time could be exercised in a better manner than that.
This has been going on for the past several years with previous security heads. I see it as an absolute waste of supervisory manpower since those senior officers could have been augmenting the service elsewhere.
Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, please do not succumb to this charade again and do the policing you know you should be doing on those days, instead of being a part of the political “gallerying” through the city with the politicians.
Get together with the other security heads and tell the National Security Minister that this serves no useful purpose and takes you away from you all being more productive, and that you won’t be involved in that exercise again.
You cannot allow yourself to be any security minister’s puppet; so please be the one to put a stop to the tomfoolery.
Clyde Alphonso
Diego Martin