Erla, put an end to Carnival ‘gallerying’

I have asked this question before, and after that display of a large entourage comprising the heads of police, army, coast guard, fire and prisons, along with many senior officers, walking through the streets of Port of Spain on Carnival Day again this year—and with a huge security presence for nothing short of a “gallerying” exercise and publicity stunt with the Minister of National Security—I must ask again: what purpose does that serve?

Why should the Police Commissioner be involved in this sham instead of being on horseback, moving freely along the parade route and between the competition venues to have a good sense of what is taking place?

Also, why have the Chief Fire Officer and the Prisons Commissioner on this charade? I feel sure their time could be exercised in a better manner than that.

This has been going on for the past seve­ral years with previous security heads. I see it as an absolute waste of supervisory manpower since those senior officers could have been augmenting the service elsewhere.

Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, please do not succumb to this charade again and do the policing you know you should be doing on those days, instead of being a part of the political “gallerying” through the city with the politicians.

Get together with the other security heads and tell the National Security Minister that this serves no useful purpose and takes you away from you all being more productive, and that you won’t be involved in that exercise again.

You cannot allow yourself to be any security minister’s puppet; so please be the one to put a stop to the tomfoolery.

Clyde Alphonso

Diego Martin

Family stories

Family stories

Researching and writing about your family history has become very popular everywhere. Most people not otherwise interested in history as a subject want to know more about their own ancestors and relatives. And you don’t need to have formal qualifications or training to do it. There are many books, articles and websites out there to help you.

The urge to cancel

The urge to cancel

Within the last decade, there’s been an exponential increase in cancel culture. The phrase refers to a practice of removing status, support or esteem for public figures, both alive and dead. What is of greater importance is the risk that comes with blindly cancelling someone.

Starmer and Gray: a dastardly plot?

Starmer and Gray: a dastardly plot?

At first, it just looked like dumb luck.

Less than a year after he was driven from office by his own party, former British prime minister Boris Johnson was getting his final comeuppance. The cross-party Privileges Committee that was created to determine whether he had lied to Parliament issued its report last week, and it was dire.

Let's all do our part to get prepared

As much as we are bombarded by the negative news of the day (which seems to be a key driver for media consumption), we should be just as balanced in our sharing of the positive. In this instance, while my heart goes out to the people of Turkey who have recently experienced a catastrophe that will have a lasting effect on the lives of thousands, I find the local media fear-mongering to be nothing short of reprehensible, and even more so, lacking in merit.

Focus on national development, not political points

Change is always difficult, even when it is absolutely for the better. Responsible stakeholders in a change process must be aware of that emotional environment and ensure that their words and actions don’t add fuel to the fire. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.