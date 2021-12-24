Essential engines

“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace”.

It is Christmas Day and I am certain many families are coming together in whatever way that is possible, even with the pandemic.

I trust whatever you are doing, to the best of your ability keep in mind we are still in a pandemic.