Essential engines

The creative industries, referred to as a range of economic activities, are concerned with the generation and utilisation of businesses with creativity (Google).
Howkin’s Creative Economy definition comprises architecture, software, writing, publishing, advertising, books, press, photography, graphic arts, music, the performing arts and cultural education.
The creative industries are the second largest industry on earth, with a consistent five per cent on average growth rate over a 17-year period. (UNESCO, 2016)
The Artists Coalition of T&T is the umbrella body for cultural representation and organisation within T&T. We represent the macro industrial interests of this sector, such as legislation, infrastructure and policy development.
For instance, the essential lobbying for The Cultural Policy of Trinidad and Tobago, the National Arts Council, local content quotas and the House of Music.
Categorically, the House of Music will be “a modern multi-media museum of T&T’s music” that will include a record plant. Chiefly, it will be located on Nelson Street, Port of Spain, as a successor to one of the oldest studios in T&T, and probably one of the most important recording studios in the hemisphere—the historical Christopher Brothers’ building.
The building still exists today where the Christopher brothers had invented some of the recording equipment used in their studio and radio station. (Source: ACTT)
Historically, the recording studio had assisted in charting “the golden age of calypso” with such “geniuses as the Mighty Spoiler”, Norman “Tex” Williams, Lord Christo, the Mighty Sparrow, Lord Melody, Cyril Diaz Orchestra, Angella Johnson, Johnny Gomez Orchestra, Sel Duncan, King Striker and Lord Superior “recording there”. (Source: Shawn Randoo and Sheldon Manoo)
For almost two decades, ACTT had spawned several favourable discussions with certain key institutions it believes can play an integral role as “implementing partners” to ensure the House of Music materialises—for example, the East Port of Spain Development Company, which the late honourable Patrick Manning had passionately conceptualised, was put in place to treat with and to assist in the revitalisation of East Port of Spain and its environs, for the nation.
The other implementing partners were Citizens for Conservation, the East Port of Spain Council of Community Organisations, the Ministry of Planning and the Inter-American Development Bank, which chose the House of Music project as the banner project for the sustainable cities’ initiative.
From 2020, Patriotic has communicated great interest in the said capital project’s establishment. Its capacity and resilience as officials of the OWTU is committed to the creative industries in the form of:
• hosting an annual Labour Day calypso contest;
• hosting an annual school quiz on T&T’s history and culture for decades;
• Patronising substantially on an annual basis to the Calypso Revue tent;
• OWTU’s Paradise Concert Tour.
Its contribution to this sector has been noted by ACTT for decades. With Patriotic becoming the essential owners of the Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery, at this crucial time in our national history, Trinidad and Tobago’s national economy will be recharged.
Likewise, it is with great optimism that the newly appointed THA Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Solomon Duke would come to appreciate an essential, re-operationalised Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery, acquired and owned by Patriotic.
As an oil refinery, Patriotic will also contribute greatly to the Tobago’s economy, apart from Trinidad’s.
It is unimaginable and heart-rending for T&T to experience its world-class Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery, which was once a primary forex earner in the national economy, shut down for the past three years and counting.
To reverse this catastrophic travesty of one of the crown jewels in the Caribbean, our present Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley should diligently assist in revoking the Government’s draconian decision on Patriotic’s former winning bid for the acquisition of the oil refinery.
Pedro Mulrain
representative, Artists Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT)