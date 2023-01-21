Just when I thought that my race is run in trying to say something worthwhile in my letters to combat wrongdoing in this country because of the untimely, unconscionable killing of little Kylie Meloney, like a ray of light in the enveloping darkness, up comes Manda Baboolal with a telling comment which seems to point the way to our renewal as a people for the future.
Ms Baboolal was speaking as one of the first-place awardees at the Shell/Niherst outreach programme, “designed to equip students with the skills to reimagine our world”—and in this instance, in the specific context of “bird strike as it applies to aviation” (Newsday, January 18); and I quote her words: “I think it is a very good initiative because it allows students to be able to be exposed to real situations and problems in the world of work and the issues that happen. It also gives them time to develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”
Having lectured on the subject “critical thinking” for many years at UTT and CCLCS using my published text, Critical Thinking for Tertiary Level—A self-instructional course, as resource base, I gushed at the thought that a subject often regarded as purely “academic” could find its practical application through the voice of this student who saw the importance of developing “critical thinking and problem-solving skills” for use in the real world and issues arising, which is as revolutionary a mode of thinking as you can get in a country such as ours where so much happens by “vaps”; where to “think”, according to Jordan B Peterson, is putting yourself at risk of upsetting the status quo; or where thinking is purely one-dimensional in serving the self at the expense of all else, as against the critical interrogation of a course of action arriving at multiple perspectives on the issue out of which an informed intelligence choice can be made which is, in fact, the essence of critical thinking.
Case in point is the recent brouhaha about the presidency, which was all political affiliation as determinant of the yea or nay for prospective candidates, as against a critical evaluation of character and competence as far as the welfare of the nation goes.
Or the leadership on both sides of the political divide which can do no wrong depending on the colour of the skin and the texture of the hair, and the rewards to be had for the ensuing unquestioning loyalty, as against an informed, intelligent appraisal of qualities similar to those associated with the presidency.
Or away from the politics, is the firing of the employee to be based on rumour-mongering or his proven track record; or as with the Paria tragedy, do you weigh established protocols with the life of a single human being in your final decision making?
Or as with our current price gouging, is it worth paying the exorbitant price, or does your critical balancing appraisal tell you the sacrifice is worth it; and finally, to illustrate that critical thinking is applicable in all aspects of our everyday living, is your sibling as hopeless in school as he is being made out to be or would sober, rational evaluation of the root causes of his behaviour tell a different story?
And I can go on and on and on, but what seems clear is that Ms Baboolal’s suggestion at the Shell/Niherst awards ceremony of the need to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, both used interchangeably, to mean a critical interrogation of the problems and issues arising in our everyday living, at every level of our existence, so much so as to become our personal culture, is gospel, and the key to our renewal as a people.
But not without a moral and ethical dimension, for the natural propensity to critically interrogate issues before making informed choices, as indispensable as that may be, can always be tainted by bias and convenient rationalising, so that any mode of critical evaluation should be always underpinned by a universal sense of what is morally and ethically acceptable, complex as that may be.
The killing of innocent Kylie would have driven me to despair: the thoughts of another youngster, alive and well, would have given me renewed hope for the future of the country.
Dr Errol N Benjamin